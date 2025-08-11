C’River: Igbo unity sacrosanct, we believe in growth, devt – Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Birthday thanksgiving of Chief Chukwuemeka Egwuonwu

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Cross River State chapter, Chief Chukwuemeka Egwuonwu, has reaffirmed that the unity of the Igbo people in the state and across Nigeria remains sacrosanct.

Speaking shortly after a thanksgiving mass at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Calabar, to mark his birthday, Chief Egwuonwu said the Igbo are known for their commitment to growth, development, and peaceful coexistence wherever they reside.

“Without unity of purpose, there can be no real progress. My leadership is focused on the unity and advancement of our people. We have already started harmonizing all factions and groups to ensure we are on the same page,” he told journalists.

He commended the Cross River State Government for providing a conducive environment for business, adding that the Igbo community would continue to be law-abiding. Since assuming office, he noted, his administration has been focused on dispute resolution and fostering reconciliation among different groups.

Chief Egwuonwu disclosed that on October 19, 2025, the Cross River chapter will hold a thanksgiving service and official inauguration of the current executive, an event expected to attract notable personalities from across Igbo land, Cross River, Nigeria, and the diaspora, with a carnival-like atmosphere.

Former President of the Igbo Community in Calabar, Sir Obi Oyeka, described Chief Egwuonwu as “a unifier” whose tenure would bring measurable development.

“Igbo who were once distant from one another will become more united. I appeal to the people of Cross River, especially Governor Bassey Otu, to support him and other Igbo leaders in contributing to the state’s growth,” Oyeka said.

As part of his birthday celebrations, Chief Egwuonwu visited an orphanage and an old people’s home, donating food and non-food items to support residents.