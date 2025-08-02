Court remands suspected burglars of SDP secretariat in prison

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Magistrate’s Courts in Kuje and Karu have remanded the eight suspected burglars of the Social Democratic Party’s (SDP) national secretariat in prison.

On Monday, July 28, the SDP secretariat was invaded and burgled by some persons suspected to be working for some politicians, carting away administrative papers, payment vouchers, official stamps, bank books and office equipment.

A statement by the SDP national publicity secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, said the suspects, comprising seven men and one woman, had been arrested by the police and arraigned before Magistrate’s Courts on Tuesday, July 29 and Thursday, July 31.

The courts later remanded them in Keffi, Kuje and Suleja Prisons, respectively.

According to the statement, the suspects were arrested by the FCT Police Command and initially kept in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) custody before they were charged to courts.

The suspects, according to the statement, include Mr. Ambo Ekpenyong, Humphrey Onwukaeze, Mr. Eluwa Ifeanyi Henry, Chief Solsuema Osaro and Mr Nurudeen Bissallah.

The other three are Dogara Abubakar, Adamu Abubakar Modibbo and Judith Isreal Shuaibu.