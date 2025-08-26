Court, not police, must decide fate of two lawyers – Analysts

By Folorunsho Olumuyiwa

The trial of two lawyers, Ademola Owolabi and Adebayo Akeju, is scheduled to resume on October 13, 2025, before Justice Serifat Sonaike of the Lagos State High Court, with legal experts emphasizing that only the court—not differing police assessments—can determine the defendants’ guilt or innocence.

Owolabi and Akeju are standing trial alongside real estate developer Alex Ochonogor on charges including forgery and wilful destruction of property.

The matter has drawn attention following the release of two police reports that reached different conclusions. An earlier report by the Special Enquiry Bureau (SEB) dated November 15, 2023, recommended prosecution, while a subsequent report by the General Investigation Section (GIS) dated June 13, 2025, advised referral to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions for review.

Analysts note that the divergence between the reports underscores the need for judicial determination based on evidence presented in court. Questions have also been raised about the documentation cited in the later report; however, observers stress that such issues are properly addressed through judicial scrutiny rather than public speculation.

“The police investigate, but it is the court that adjudicates. To avoid confusion, the judiciary should be allowed to make the binding pronouncement,” a senior lawyer said.

As proceedings continue in October, attention will focus on the Lagos High Court, where Justice Sonaike is expected to assess the evidential value of the reports and other materials before ruling on the charges.