Court convicts physically challenged, six others for drug trafficking in Edo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A female drug trafficker, Rita Idehen, and six others have been jailed ninety-three years by the Federal High Court sitting in Benin City, Edo State, sentenced for various drug-related crimes in the month of July 2025.

Six of the rulings were delivered by Hon. Justice Prof. Chuka A. Obiozor, while one was passed by Hon. Justice J. B. O. Quadiri.

Speaking on the development, the Edo State commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mitchell Ofoyeju, said that a total of fifteen cases were charged, seven convictions comprising two females and five males were secured, and one hundred and thirteen cases are pending as of July 31, 2025.

He said Idehen hails from the Oredo local government area of the state and was arraigned under charge number FHC/B/114C/2022 and found guilty of two counts of unlawful possession and dealing in Cannabis Sativa 2.5 kg, Loud 1.8 grams, and Swinol 2.2 grams. She was sentenced to a 15-year prison sentence with an option of a 3 million naira fine.

“Risikatu Tijani, who hails from Osogbo local government area of Osun state was caught with 8.701 kg of cannabis and 42 grams of methamphetamine under charge number FHC/B/94C/2024, was also found guilty of unlawful possession and dealing in illegal substances and was sentenced to 17 years imprisonment. He was, however, given an option of a 4 million naira fine.

“In the case of the Federal Republic of Nigeria vs. Friday Robert, who hails from Owan West local government area charge number FHC/B/187C/2022, the accused was convicted in connection with unlawful possession and transportation of 22 kilograms of Cannabis sativa. He received a sentence of 15 years imprisonment with an option of a 3 million naira fine. Additionally, the motorcycle used as a means of conveyance, registered as 371QB Edo, was forfeited to the Federal Government.

“Similarly, Etimesy Stephen who hails from Ndokwa West local government area of Delta state was convicted under charge number FHC/B/44C/2025 for the cultivation of 0.597884 hectares of Cannabis sativa. He was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment with an option of a 1.5 million naira fine.

“Salami Philip Timothy who hails from Etsako West local government area of the state was sentenced under charge number FHC/B/18C/2024 for the unlawful possession of multiple drugs, including Cannabis sativa, Tramadol, Swinol, Danabol, and codeine-based syrup. He faces 15 years imprisonment or a 3 million naira fine.

“In yet another case, Christopher Tanko hails from Kagarko local government area of Kaduna state was convicted of unlawful possession of cannabis, methamphetamine, cocaine, Rohypnol, and tramadol in charge number FHC/B/152C/2024. He also got 15 years imprisonment with a 5 million naira fine. Henry Bitrus Okoye who hails from Esan Souyh East local government area of Edo state was given a one-year imprisonment or a fine of 1 million naira for the unlawful possession of 1.068 kilograms of Cannabis sativa.”

While applauding the convictions, Mitchell noted that physical challenge is not an alibi in criminal cases, adding that one of the greatest deterrents of crime is the certainty of stern punishment.