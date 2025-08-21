Court convicts 8 internet fraudsters in Lagos

A Federal High Court in Lagos, yesterday convicted eight internet fraudsters, who pleaded guilty to cybercrime offences following their arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in Abeokuta.

The convicts were among 93 suspects apprehended during a sting operation at a hotel within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library complex.

Trial judge is Justice Dehinde Dipeolu.

The convicts were charged with obtaining money under false pretence, identity theft, and romance scams, contrary to the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015, and the EFCC Act, 2004.

During the proceedings, EFCC investigators testified that incriminating evidence, including iPhones and fraudulent documents retrieved from the defendants’ devices, linked them to online scams.

Some of the convicts admitted to earning millions of naira through romance fraud and tendered restitution in the form of manager’s cheques.

The exhibits, including mobile devices, statements, and cheques, were admitted in evidence without objection.

Justice Dipeolu, after reviewing the facts and the defendants’ confessional statements, convicted them accordingly.

He sentenced Jinadu Gbenisola to three months imprisonment with an option of a N500,000 fine, while Salami Basiru received the same term with an option of a N2 million fine.

Both men forfeited their iPhones to the Federal Government.

In a similar ruling, Tijani Babatunde was handed three months imprisonment or a fine of N1 million after admitting to romance scams through which he made between N5 million and N10 million.

He also forfeited his iPhone 13 and refunded N4 million by bank draft.

Another convict, David Ogunmuyiwa, who was arrested with an iPhone 16, was sentenced to one month imprisonment or a N200,000 fine.

He also forfeited the device and made restitution of N70,000.

Similarly, Agada Prosper was sentenced to three months imprisonment or a N200,000 fine and forfeited his iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Awal Yusuf, who benefited $600 from romance fraud, was sentenced to three months imprisonment with an option of a N700,000 fine.

His iPhone 11 and a $300 manager’s cheque were forfeited to the government.

Amsa Oluwatobi was equally convicted and sentenced to three months imprisonment with an option of a N300,000 fine.

His iPhone 13 and a N200,000 bank draft were forfeited.

The ninth convict, Yusuf Damilola, admitted to obtaining $6,000 Canadian dollars and $150 through romance scams.

He was sentenced to six months imprisonment or a fine of N6 million. His iPhone 12 and a N1 million manager’s cheque were also forfeited.

In each case, Justice Dipeolu held that the prosecution had established its case through evidence and the defendants’ admissions.

The court ruled that the sentences would serve as both punishment and deterrence.

Meanwhile, one other defendant who pleaded not guilty was remanded in custody pending trial.