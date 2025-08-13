Court bars Ogun govt from demolishing Gbenga Daniel’s residence, hotels

Gbenga Daniel …

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

An Ogun State High Court, sitting in Sagamu area of State has issued an interim order restraining the Ogun State government and its agents from demolishing or tampering with the property, belonging to a former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

The ex parte order followed an affidavit of urgency filed by the claimants, Otunba Daniel and wife, Yeye Olufunke Daniel.

It would be recalled that officials of the State Ministry of Urban and Regional Planning, through the State Planning and Development Authority on Friday 8, July 2025, posted Notices of Contravention, Quit and threats of demolition on the Asoludero Court Sagamu private residence, the Conference Hotels Limited, Sagamu and the hotel Annex, all in Sagamu and belong to the former governor.

The State government had in a letter dated 8th August, 2025, alleged construction of building, suspected to be without planning permit and without proper setback.

The court, in suit number HCS/371/2025, said it was satisfied that immediate intervention was necessary to protect the property pending further hearing.

In the ruling, the judge barred the defendants, their allies, proxies, assigns, cronies, and any persons acting on their behalf from carrying out any demolition, enforcing the quit notice issued on August 8, 2025, or otherwise interfering with the claimants’ possession of the property.

The property in question covers approximately 1.659 hectares, spanning Block 1, Plots 7 and 8, and Block XXXVIII, Plots 1 and 12, within the Government Reservation Area, Sagamu, and is covered by Certificate of Occupancy No. LUD3/LR2693 issued on January 20, 2010.

The court further restrained the defendants from any form of trespass or disturbance of the claimants’ quiet possession, until the hearing and determination of the substantive motion on notice.

In her ruling, the judge said, “Haven read the affidavit in support and the affidavit of urgency, I am satisfied that this Hon. Court needed to take immediate steps to intervene in this case.

“Consequently, I hereby issue an exparte interim Order of this Honourable Court restraining the

Defendants/Respondents and their Agents, Allies, Proxies, Assigns, Cronies, Servants, etc and any other

person(s), howsoever described, either claiming through them or acting on their behalf, in whatsoever manner, upon their authority/ instructions, from

demolishing or in any way or manner tampering with the property known as Asoludero Court, situate, lying and being ot Block 1, Plots 7 ond 8 ond of Block XXXVIII, Plot 1 ond 12, within the amended part of

the Government Reservation Area, Sagamu, now known as Awolowo Avenue, Sagamu, measuring

approximately, 1,659 hectares, more particularly plan No. SA. 160 (0G) attached to the old Certificate of Occupancy No 024698 dated the 21″ April, 2005, later replaced by a new computerized Certificate of

Occupancy No. LUD3/LRZ693 dated 20h January, 2010 and/ or giving effect to the Defendants/Respondents’ Quit Notice dated 8th

August, 2025, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice herein filed”.

“I equally issue an Order of interim injunction restraining the Defendants/Respondents and their

Agents, Allies, Proxies, Assigns, Cronies, Servants, etc and any other person(s), howsoever described,

either claiming through them or acting on their behalf, in whatsoever manner, upon their authority/instructions, from further trespassing or any way disturbing the Claimants/Applicants, from enjoying the quiet possession of the property known as Asoludero Court, situate, lying and being at Block 1, Plots 7 and 8 and of Block XXXVIII, Plot 1 and 12, within the amended part of the Government

Reservation Area, Sagamu, now known as Awolowo Avenue, Sagamu, measuring approximately, 1,659 manner, upon their authority/ instructions, from demolishing or in any way or manner tampering with

the property known as Asoludero Court, situate, lying and being ot Block 1, Plots 7 ond 8 ond of Block

XXXVIII, Plot 1 ond 12, within the amended part of the Government Reservation Area, Sagamu, now known as Awolowo Avenue, Sagamu, measuring approximately, 1,659 hectares, more particularly plan No. SA. 160 (0G) attached to the old Certificate of Occupancy No 024698 dated the 21″ April, 2005,

later replaced by a new computerized Certificate of

Occupancy No. LUD3/LRZ693 dated 20h January, 2010 and/ or giving effect to the Defendants/Respondents’ Quit Notice dated 8th

August, 2025, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice herein filed”.

hectares, more particularly plan No. SA. 160 (06) attached to the old Certificate of Occupancy No

024698 dated 21″ April, 2005, later replaced by anew computerized Certificate of Occupancy No.

LUD3/LR2693 dated 20th January, 2010 and/ or giving effect to the Defendants/Respondents’ Quit

Notice dated 8th August, 2025, pending the hearingand determination of the Motion on Notice herein filed.

Giving its ruling on the suit filed for the Conference Hotel Limited, the Judge said, “I am satisfied that this Honourable Court need to intervene urgently in this matter. Consequently, I hereby issue an interim Order of this Honourable Court restraining Defendants/Respondent and their Agents, Allies, Proxies, Assigns, Cronies, Servants, etc and any other person(s), howsoever described, either claiming through them or acting on their behalf, in whatsoever manner, upon their authority/ instructions, from

demolishing or in any way or manner tampering with the property the subject matter herein purchased by the Claimants from one Segun Adesanya, who in turn

purchased same from one Captain Kamoru Olatunde Alaba”.

“The said Captain Kaamoru Olatunde Alaba purchased the property from one Mr. Josiah Funso Ayankoya, the original allottee of the said property and/or giving effect to the Defendants/ Respondents Quit Notice dated 8th August, 2025, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice herein filed”.

On the suit filed by Conference Hotel Limited and Blue Chapel Limited, the judge said

“I have carefully read the affidavit in support of this application together with the affidavit of urgency and I am satisfied that there exists an

urgent situation requiring the immediate intervention of this Honourable Court”.

“Consequently, I hereby issue an interim exparte Order of this Honourable Court restraining the

Defendants/Respondents and their Agents, Allies, Proxies, Assigns, Cronies, Servants, etc and any

other person(s), howsoever described, either claiming through them or acting on their behalf, in

whatsoever manner, upon their authority/instructions, from demolishing or in any way or

manner tampering with the property the subject matter herein vide the Certificate of Occupancy dated the 8*h day of April, 2004 and with

registration No. 51 at page 51 in Vol. 612 pending the hearing and determination of the motion on

Notice herein filed”.

The suit has been adjourned to August 19, 2025, for the hearing of the application for an interlocutory injunction.