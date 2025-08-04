COSEYL backs Orji Kalu’s re-election to Senate, says Ohafia stakeholders’ communique baseless

Sen Orji Kalu

…Says Kalu’s Grassroots Impact, Developmental Strides Unrivaled in Abia North

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the apex sociopolitical youth movement in Nigeria’s South East geopolitical zone, has thrown its full weight behind the 2027 senatorial ambition of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, describing him as the “people’s choice” whose third-term bid is founded on unmatched performance and grassroots development.

In a strongly-worded press conference held today, the group officially declared its endorsement of Senator Kalu’s return to the Red Chamber, stating that the people of Abia North have “unequivocally” made their position known, with wide-scale support for the former governor’s legislative comeback.

COSEYL, in a statement jointly signed by the President General, COSEYL, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, and Comrade Okey Nwaoru, Publicity Secretary, COSEYL, said the endorsement is not a mere political routine but a reflection of a senator whose track record in public office has made visible impacts in rural communities, towns, and cities within Abia North.

“The good people of Abia North Senatorial District have spoken clearly and boldly. They have endorsed Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for a third term in the Senate because of his consistent delivery of democratic dividends,” Comrade Goodluck Ibem declared.

The group noted that Kalu has redefined legislative representation through his direct interface with the grassroots, economic empowerment programs, road constructions, and interventions across critical sectors like education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

COSEYL left no loopholes in slamming the self-acclaimed group of individuals who tagged themselves as “Ohafia Stakeholders,” who recently issued a communiqué denouncing Senator Kalu’s third-term bid, describing them as “disgruntled elements” pursuing selfish political agendas.

“We are compelled to respond to the ill-advised and self-serving communiqué issued by a group parading themselves as ‘Ohafia Stakeholders.’ Let it be on record that these individuals do not speak for the collective will of the Ohafia people. Their views are not only unpopular but misleading and should be disregarded entirely,” the group said.

The youth coalition further warned against allowing divisive politics to derail the progress Abia North has witnessed under Kalu’s watch. It urged the people of the zone, particularly Ohafia, to remain united and not fall prey to opportunists who have no grassroots support or electoral credibility.

“Their communiqué does not represent the true voice of Ohafia. These people are known for political mischief and have no electoral relevance in their wards, let alone in Ohafia as a whole. The real stakeholders—the market women, traditional rulers, youth groups, artisans, and community leaders—are solidly behind Senator Kalu,” Comrade Ibem emphasised.

The group recalled Senator Kalu’s track record from Government House to the Nation’s apex Red Chamber, saying:”Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, a former governor of Abia State and current Chairman of the Senate Committee on the South East Development Commission, has remained a towering figure in the region’s political landscape. Since his election into the Senate in 2019, he has attracted numerous federal projects and introduced people-oriented legislation aimed at addressing the peculiar needs of the South East.