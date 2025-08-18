Coscharis boss to youths: Value access over money

By Alaba Oyebanji

LAGOS —CHAIRMAN of Coscharis Group, Dr. Cosmas Maduka, has urged young Nigerians to embrace discipline, savings, and long-term vision if they hope to rise above economic hardship and build lasting wealth.

Speaking at the sixth edition of the Wealth Summit in Lagos, Maduka said: “Only a fool spends all he has; start saving early, even from age five. What matters most is not money, but access, relationships, and value creation. If I could make it, anyone can, but you must be willing to suffer the inconvenience of discipline.”

The summit, themed “The Real Money of Lagos,” was organised by Pertinence Group to empower entrepreneurs, professionals, and students with practical tools for wealth creation in a struggling economy.

Co-founder of Pertinence Group and Chairman of Pettysave, Dr Sunday Olorunsheyi, described the app as a “groundbreaking tool” that updates lives the same way software updates improve performance.

“Our mission is to create platforms for financial freedom. Genius is not just about savings but access to credit, commissions, and automation features for individuals and small businesses,” Olorunsheyi said.

Residents hail Federal lawmaker empowerment, projects

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

lagos—Residents of

Eti-Osa Federal Constituency have applauded their representative in the House of Representatives, Thaddeus Atta, for delivering impactful projects and empowerment initiatives within two years in office.

Through the Thaddeus Atta Community Development Initiative, THACDI, the lawmaker has executed projects that have improved infrastructure, education, healthcare, and community welfare.

Atta noted that electricity supply has improved with the installation of 500KVA transformers in Addo/Badore and Sangotedo, while boreholes in Oko-Ado, Ogumbo, and Ado Village have provided clean water. Streetlights were also installed in communities including Happyland, Oko Ado, and Golden Pearl Estate, enhancing security.

In education, he sponsored free UTME registrations for hundreds of candidates and secured international scholarships for beneficiaries to study in Ireland, India, and Japan. A constituent also gained admission into the Nigeria Police Academy with his support.

Through THACDI, over 5,000 bags of rice, cash gifts, and relief materials were shared during Christmas, while orphanages, health centers, and displaced residents also benefited. Other interventions include drainage clearance in Osapa London, classroom construction at Eti-Osa Community High School, and financial empowerment schemes.

Residents described his performance as unprecedented.

“Atta’s projects have brought tangible progress to Eti-Osa, strengthening the bond with his constituents,” said Mr. Anthony Adebiyi.

Mrs. Esther Alozie added: “He has provided employment, empowerment schemes, and infrastructure.”