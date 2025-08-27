Correctional Service denies collecting ₦350,000 fee from trainees

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA— The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has dismissed reports alleging that its personnel were compelled to pay ₦350,000 for training certificates, describing the claims as false, misleading, and an attempt to discredit the Service.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Public Relations Officer, Deputy Controller of Corrections Abubakar Umar, the Service emphasized that training and retraining of officers remain a core mandate and are not subject to such exorbitant charges.

According to the statement, the only approved caution fees are ₦1,000 and ₦2,000, while any demand beyond these has been expressly prohibited.

The Service noted that the Controller General had on several occasions warned against illegal levies, referencing official circulars issued in December 2024 and July 2025.

Responding to allegations that the NCoS cooperative society had been turned into a “cash cow,” the Service clarified that the cooperative functions solely as a welfare support system for officers, retirees, and families of deceased personnel. It added that disengaged officers have been receiving their full entitlements, which remain up to date.

The statement further explained that the cooperative operates a licensed microfinance bank to provide financial support for officers, and also owns COCOS Hotel along Airport Road, Abuja—a hospitality venture that has created jobs for youths and earned public commendation.