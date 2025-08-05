Corporate governance role in strengthening Nigeria’s democracy

By Ekiyor Diri

Corporate governance is the system of rules, practices, and processes by which companies are directed and controlled. In a democratic setting like Nigeria, where institutions are expected to function transparently and accountably, good corporate governance is vital. It ensures that companies operate responsibly, protect stakeholders’ interests, and contribute meaningfully to national development.

Corporate Governance and Democratic Ideals:

Transparency and Accountability: In any democracy, transparency and accountability are key pillars. In the corporate context, directors and management must disclose relevant financial and non-financial information to stakeholders.

Statutory Basis:

Section 305 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), 2020 mandates directors to present true and fair financial statements annually.

Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance (NCCG) 2018, Section 19, requires boards to ensure timely and balanced disclosure of all material matters.

Protection of Stakeholder Rights: Democracy thrives on the protection of individual and group rights. Corporate governance echoes this by safeguarding the interests of shareholders, employees, creditors, and the community.

Statutory Support:

Section 53 of CAMA 2020 mandates directors to act in good faith and in the best interest of the company.

The NCCG 2018, Principle 1, stresses fairness, equity, and stakeholder inclusiveness in board decisions.

Rule of Law and Compliance: Just as democracy is anchored on rule of law, good corporate governance insists on adherence to laws, ethical standards, and regulatory requirements.

Examples:

Section 61 of CAMA 2020 makes it compulsory for public companies to have audit committees to ensure financial compliance.

Investment and Securities Act, 2007 (ISA) empowers the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to enforce corporate governance standards in Nigeria’s capital markets.

Combating Corruption and Promoting Integrity: Corporate governance helps reduce financial mismanagement, corruption, and conflicts of interest, which threaten both economic and democratic structures.

Legal Instruments:

NCCG 2018, Principle 12, mandates companies to implement whistleblower policies and ethics frameworks.

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Act works in tandem to investigate and prosecute financial crimes.

Conclusion:

Corporate governance is not only an economic tool but a democratic enabler. In Nigeria’s evolving democratic system, strong corporate governance fosters public trust, ensures accountability, and aligns corporate behavior with national values. For democracy to flourish, both public institutions and private entities must be held to the same standards of integrity and responsibility.

Ekiyor Deborah Diri, ACIS ESQ, wrote in from Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.