Coronation set to list infrastructure fund on Nigerian Exchange

By Juliet Ebirim

Following a record-breaking debut in which it raised ₦8.79 billion from both institutional and retail investors, the Coronation Infrastructure Fund (CIF) is set to be listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

Managed by Coronation Asset Management Ltd., a subsidiary of Coronation Group, the fund will list 87.9 million units at ₦100 per unit, representing the total proceeds from its successful Series I capital raise — the largest of its kind for a local infrastructure fund in Nigeria.

The listing is expected to enhance the fund’s visibility, transparency, and accessibility, allowing a broader base of institutional and retail investors to participate in Nigeria’s long-term infrastructure development.

Speaking on the significance of the move, Aigbovboise Aig-Imoukhuede, CEO of Coronation Asset Management, described CIF as both a strategic investment tool and a mechanism for nation-building.

“This listing on the NGX creates the access and liquidity required to enable Nigerian investors participate in the structural transformation of the economy,” he said.

Since its launch, CIF has earned recognition as Nigeria’s Best Performing Maiden Infrastructure Fund by Gazet International Awards. Designed to channel long-term capital into critical infrastructure sectors, CIF maintains a diversified portfolio across transportation, real estate, utilities, social infrastructure, telecommunications, and energy.

To date, the fund has distributed over ₦1.7 billion in dividends across two income distribution cycles, reflecting strong performance and reliability.

Mayowa Ikotun, Head of the Coronation Infrastructure Fund, emphasized the fund’s developmental impact:

“Infrastructure is the bedrock of inclusive economic growth. With CIF, we are deploying capital with intention, targeting high-impact projects that deliver long-term returns while addressing real developmental challenges.”

The upcoming NGX listing is expected to offer investors not only potential returns but also improved liquidity, transparency, and consistent engagement — creating a unique opportunity to grow their portfolios while contributing to national development.