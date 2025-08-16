Coronation Insurance breaks records despite inflation, currency pressures

Coronation Insurance Plc has reported a record-breaking year in which revenue doubled to N49.4 billion, reflecting 101 per cent year-on-year growth.

The company disclosed this at its 67th Annual General Meeting at its Head Office in Ikoyi, Lagos, saying the increased earnings was recorded despite operating in a volatile economy.

Speaking at the AGM, Chairman of Coronation Insurance Plc, Mr Mutiu Sunmonu, described 2024 as “a year of profound resilience and bold transformation.”

He noted that despite operating in a volatile economic landscape defined by inflation, currency pressures and evolving regulations, Coronation Insurance recorded its strongest performance in a decade.

Sunmonu said: “Our group profit before tax rose by an exceptional 527 per cent, from N2.2 billion in 2023 to N13.8 billion in 2024. Insurance Revenue more than doubled to N49.4 billion, and the Insurance Service Result saw a staggering increase of 6,202 per cent, climbing to N5.5 billion. These numbers are not only a testament to our strategic clarity and operational strength, but a strong validation of our investment in platforms, governance, and people.”

At the group level, total assets closed at N76.8 billion, up from M48 billion, while Shareholders’ Funds rose to N39.8 billion, reinforcing the institution’s financial strength and capacity to underwrite larger risks and serve more clients.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director/CEO, Coronation Insurance Limited, Mr Olamide Olajolo, highlighted the company’s transformation journey, anchored on digitalisation, capacity enhancement and strategic partnerships, particularly its fast-growing Bancassurance relationship with Access Bank.

Olajolo said: “Our ability to scale through partnerships, digitise processes, and strengthen operational efficiency has given us a strong competitive edge. We are building an insurance ecosystem that’s fit for the future – responsive to customer needs, risk-smart, and built on trust.”

Coronation Insurance’s performance in 2024 also benefited from disciplined investment and sound risk management. Other Operating Income rose from ₦923 million to N3.8 billion, driving profitability for the standalone entity, which recorded an 854 per cent surge in Profit Before Tax, from N650 million to N6.2 billion.