CORA-NPL Book Party: Amplifying Nigerian narratives to global audience

The 2025 edition of the longest-running and most prestigious literary Prize in Nigeria, which is also widely recognized as one of the richest literary awards in Africa- The Nigeria Prize For Literature is nearing its end on a reverberating note.

This is as the CORA-NPL Book Party, held in honour of the best 11 authors in contention for this year’s prize, attests to how well the Prize has done to amplify Nigerian narratives to a global audience.

So far, the literature prize has continued to inspire more authors to step up their crafts so as to submit quality works while stimulating wider readership.

The Book feast brought Nigeria’s literary scene alive with the event marking the first public appearance of the longlisted writers. At this stage, the 11 longlisted books are good to go and fit for consumption by readers across the globe. The celebration of these authors was befitting as they were selected from an impressive 252 entries received for the 2025 competition.

Now in its 21st year, The Nigeria Prize for Literature rotates annually among four literary genres: prose fiction, poetry, drama, and children’s literature. This year’s edition focuses on prose fiction. A shortlist of three is expected in the coming weeks, and the winner will receive a $100,000 cash award on October 10, 2025.

With the NLNG as sponsors of the Nigeria Prize for Literature, there has always been room for improvement. When the Prize was initiated in 2004, there was nothing like a book party. But at some point, the need for an immersive engagement with the best 11, usually chosen from a pool of entries, became necessary. “The first Book Party, which took place in the scenic seaside premises of the Goethe Institut on Victoria Island in 2010, was organized after a review of the first five years of the Prize (2004 – 2009), in response to calls that the prize should do more than a glamourous gala night in which one author got rich, but the Nigerian book trade and literary scene as a whole didn’t seem elevated.” That was according to CORA Secretary-General Toyin Akinosho.

So, at every Book Party, the selected authors enjoy conversations around their books, its impact and what motivated them to write. The party has been a session within the prize cycle that exposes the books to the public with the aim for robust reading engagement with lovers of literature.

During the 2025 edition of the Book Party held recently at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, two- Ayo Oyeku (‘PETRICHOR, The Scent of a New Beginning’ ) and Uwem Akpan (‘New York My Village’), out of the 11 longlisted authors where physically present, while others, Yewande Omotoso (‘An Unusual Grief’ ); Linda Masi (‘Fine Dreams’): Michael Afenfia’ (Leave my Bones in Saskatoon’); Oyin Olugbile (‘Sanya’); Chika Unigwe (‘The Middle Daughter’); Chigozie Obioma (‘The Road to the Country’); Nikki May (‘This Motherless Land’); Chioma Okereke (‘Water Baby’); and Abubakar Adam Ibrahim (‘When We Were Fireflies’), joined digitally. They unanimously harped on the need for Nigerian stories to be told by indigenous voices across the globe.

The book event which brought together writers, readers, literary enthusiasts, and members of the media in a celebration of Nigerian storytelling, featured book readings and a panel discussion with the authors.

The longlist was selected from a total of 252 entries by a judging panel chaired by Professor Saeedat Bolajoko Aliyu of Kwara State University. Other members include Professor Stephen Mbanefo Ogene of Nnamdi Azikiwe University and Mr. Olakunle Kasumu, host of Channels Book Club.

Elated with the turn out of the party, the NLNG’s General Manager for External Relations and Sustainable Development Sophia Horsfall, described the NLNG/CORA Book Party as a standout among the activities leading to the announcement of the winner in October.

Her words, “The NLNG/CORA Book Party is a unique celebration, one that draws authors, journalists, and lovers of literature together in a way that brings excitement and visibility to Nigerian writing. This Book Party is a testament to NLNG’s enduring belief in Nigeria’s creative future. While we produce energy to power homes, we also believe that stories power hope. In the past 20 years, the literature prize has ignited dreams, sharpened critical thinking, and inspired a new generation of Nigerian writers now stepping onto the global literary stage. The Nigeria Prize for Literature continues to give visibility, validation, and encouragement to stories that might otherwise go unheard, reminding the world that Nigeria has voices that matter.”

Horsfall further highlighted the literary community’s growing anticipation ahead of the final announcement, adding that NLNG remains committed to promoting excellence through the prize. She noted that beyond celebrating writers, the prize has helped elevate standards in editing, publishing, and the overall literary ecosystem in Nigeria.

She commended the shortlisted authors, stating that their achievement is a source of pride for their families, the nation, and NLNG.

Also speaking at the event, Toyin Akinosho, highlighted the critical role of literary spaces where writers and their audience can engage in impactful conversations around the inspirations behind their books so as to sustain a vibrant literary culture.

Akinosho also seized the opportunity to set the records straight about the stance of critics on the prize, warning not to run the risk of re-villagising the “Nigerian debate by relaunching the dichotomy between foreign and home-based Nigerian writers”.

He commended NLNG for helping to improve the Nigerian reading space with the prize.

“This year’s competition is perhaps the most fiercely contested NPL in the Prize’s 22-year history. The best writers in Nigeria’s literary firmament are included among this 11 star writers we are honouring. Some critics have returned to the old, settled argument regarding the dichotomy between foreign-based Nigerian writers and at–home Nigerian writers. All I can say is that we shouldn’t seek to re-Villagise the Nigerian debate. Concerns have also been expressed about winners returning to the contest. My answer is that those lamentations have not taken cognizance of the advantages of community building.”

Manager Corporate Communication and Sustainable Development of NLNG, Anne-Marie Palmer-Ikuku, in a vote of thanks marking the end of the party, encouraged writers to keep daring to dream, honing their craft, as well as telling our stories.

Excited, she stated, “What a fulfilling day this has been! We have shared stories, celebrated our brilliant authors, and witnessed the spark of ideas that will continue to shape our literary landscape. Today was not just about the books on the longlist of 11; it was about the community that nurtures creativity in literature. Each conversation, each question, each applause tonight reminds us that Nigerian literature is alive, vibrant, and destined for greater heights. One of the joys of the CORA-NPL Book Party is access. You will hear authors read. You can ask them why a character made that choice, how a poem found its form, and what sparked a line.

“People sometimes ask, you produce LNG, why invest in Literature? Our answer is simple: development is incomplete without the imagination to envision better futures. NLNG’s mission is to deliver energy to improve lives and inspire a sustainable future. That future requires informed citizens, curious minds, and courageous storytellers. The Nigeria Prize for Literature stands as one of the clearest symbols of this belief, continually pushing the boundaries of our collective creativity.”