Continue Voter Registration: Security in Sokoto fully addressed – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Sokoto State has assured residents that security concerns in identified flashpoints have been adequately addressed to ensure a smooth Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Malam Umar Garba, gave the assurance while briefing journalists in Sokoto on Thursday.

According to him, INEC is working closely with security agencies to guarantee safety during the exercise across all the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

“We have concluded all the necessary arrangements with the security agency and I want to assure citizens that the exercise will be hitch-free.

“The physical registration will commence on Monday, August 25, at the INEC area offices in the headquarters of the 23 LGAs and the state office,” Garba said.

He explained that the pre-online registration, which began on Monday through the commission’s official portal, was designed to allow eligible citizens to start the process before completing their biometrics at designated centres.

Garba added that the exercise would run from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Mondays to Fridays, excluding public holidays.

He clarified that the CVR targets citizens who have attained the age of 18, who previously registered but their details were not on the biometric register, and those wishing to transfer their polling locations.

“Individuals with failed Permanent Voter Card (PVC) or biometric verification, persons seeking replacement of lost, damaged, or defaced and citizens requiring correction of personal details will also be captured,” he added

The REC stressed that INEC would not tolerate multiple registrations, warning that violators risk legal sanctions.

Garba also appealed to the political parties, civil society groups, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and the media to mobilise support for the success of the exercise.

He further urged registered voters who have yet to collect their PVCs to do so at their respective INEC LGA offices, emphasising that both registration and collection must be done in person and not by proxy.

