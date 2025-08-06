Content creation more than going viral, says digital creator, Oladele Praise

Oladele David Praise, widely known by his online alias ROYALNASTY or “Ask of Royal,” is steadily emerging as a prominent figure in Nigeria’s growing digital content landscape.

Born on November 27, 2002, in Abuja, ROYALNASTY began building his online presence by sharing creative content across various digital platforms. His popularity surged on TikTok, where he now has over 1.1 million followers engaging with his short-form videos.

A graduate of Systems Engineering from the University of Lagos (UNILAG), with additional studies in Computer Science from a leading polytechnic, ROYALNASTY has used his technical knowledge to shape a digital brand grounded in innovation and consistency.

“Consistency, discipline, and staying true to your craft—that’s the real secret behind digital growth,” he said. “It’s not just about going viral; it’s about building something that lasts.”

His approach to content creation blends entertainment with a commitment to long-term relevance, positioning him as a notable voice among Nigeria’s emerging generation of digital creators.

As the creator economy expands across Africa, figures like ROYALNASTY highlight the role of technology, education, and personal discipline in shaping success online.

His continued growth signals the potential for digitally savvy youth to influence culture and conversation far beyond traditional media platforms.