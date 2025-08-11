‘Consider his legacy’ — Mc Oluomo begs Tinubu, Keyamo to lift K1’s ban

President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu “MC Oluomo” Akinsanya, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, to pardon Fuji music legend Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as Kwam 1, over allegations of breaching aviation regulations and disrupting airline operations.

Recall that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) accused the Fuji maestro of committing the offence while boarding ValueJet Airlines’ morning service (Flight VK 201) to Lagos.

According to a statement by FAAN’s spokesperson, Obiageli Orah, Kwam 1 allegedly brought alcohol on board, a practice prohibited on domestic flights in Nigeria. The incident reportedly led to an altercation with a flight attendant.

Following the incident, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, intervened, placing Ayinde on a six-month no-fly list for both domestic and international flights pending the conclusion of investigations.

In a statement shared on his Instagram page on Monday, MC Oluomo urged compassion and clemency for Kwam 1 and all others linked to the incident.

It reads: “To His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I, Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers of Nigeria (NURTW), humbly and fervently appeal to you to exercise mercy and forgiveness towards Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (K1). Like a prodigal son, K1 has acknowledged his mistakes, is sincerely apologetic, and is willing to make amends.

“I respectfully and earnestly request that the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo, and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Barrister Festus Keyamo, SAN, consider tempering justice with mercy by lifting the ban imposed on K1 and the pilot, Oluranti Ogoyi, following the incident at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport’s local wing in Abuja.”

He also called on the authorities behind the blacklisting to consider Kwam 1’s legacy and his contributions to the nation.

“On behalf of K1, I extend unreserved and heartfelt apologies to the CEO of Value Jet, Mr Kunle Soname, the staff, the pilot, and the general public. We acknowledge K1’s wrongdoing and sincerely appreciate his 50-year contributions to Nigeria’s growth and the promotion of Yoruba culture worldwide.

“I plead with the authorities to accept K1’s apology and show mercy, considering his legacy and dedication to the nation. May wisdom guide your decisions, and may we not throw away the baby with the bathwater. Mercy and forgiveness will not only bring solace to K1 but also uphold the values of compassion and humanity”, the NURTW President added.