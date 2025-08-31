Community demands justice as land dispute leaves vigilante officer hospitalised

By Adeola Badru

A lingering land dispute in Umualumaku, Uzoagba community, Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State, has escalated into violence, leaving a local vigilante officer severely injured and sparking calls for justice.

The victim, identified as Obinna, was shot in the leg during a night patrol at the community’s security gate on June 1, 2025. He is currently receiving treatment in Abuja, where doctors have inserted metal rods in his leg to stabilise the fracture.

Speaking from his hospital bed, Obinna recounted how he and his colleagues were carrying out routine patrols when they encountered unidentified gunmen.

“I flashed my torchlight at them and asked who was there. Immediately, they opened fire and shot me in the leg,” he said.

The incident has left him unable to walk unaided and reliant on crutches, with his family facing financial strain.

“I’ve been in the hospital for more than a month now. I can’t walk without crutches. My children’s schooling is now at risk. The community has been paying my hospital bills. We need justice,” he lamented.

Community leaders said the security gate—erected to enhance safety and curb night-time crime—has become a flashpoint in the dispute. They petitioned relevant security agencies, urging intervention to prevent further violence.

A colleague of the victim, Mr. Akuta Innocent, confirmed that patrol teams were dispatched to the gate on the night of the incident and later recovered spent cartridges and other items, which were handed over to the police as evidence.

The community’s legal adviser, Barrister Kingsley Onunwa, confirmed that the matter has been charged to court, describing the incident as unfortunate.

“Obinna’s life has been affected, and he deserves justice and compensation,” he said.

Residents of Umualumaku have since renewed their appeal to authorities to ensure peace and protect lives and property in the area.