Communication and emotional intelligence as pathways to executive presence, by Ruth Oji

Dr. Ruth Oji

True, you have the position Is that, however, all that earns you influence in the corporate arena? Far from it! Executives who inspire confidence and loyalty are those who embody executive presence—the ability to project confidence, credibility, and connection in every interaction.

In my last column, I highlighted the importance of vocal authority and physical comportment. Today, I turn to two equally vital elements: communication mastery and emotional intelligence. Both are indispensable for leaders whose goals range from navigate complex business landscapes to managing diverse teams and winning trust at every level.

To begin, consider communication as a leadership superpower. Why? Because at its core, leadership is communication. You can have the most brilliant vision, but if you cannot communicate it clearly and compellingly, it will not gain traction. Communication in executive presence goes beyond exchanging information; it is about connecting with people in a way that inspires action. Here are four tips to help you achieve this.

1. Clarity and Simplicity

The mark of strong executive communication is clarity. Corporate leaders often deal with complex issues such as market dynamics, financial reports, or strategic plans, but their role is to distill complexity into digestible insights. A message cluttered with jargon loses impact. A message framed in clear, straightforward language commands attention. The ability to “make it simple without making it simplistic” is a hallmark of great leaders.

2. Storytelling for Impact

Facts inform, but stories move. Executives who weave stories into their communication engage audiences at both intellectual and emotional levels. A CEO explaining a new vision may cite data, but when they share a story about a customer whose life was transformed by the company’s product, the vision becomes memorable. Storytelling is a strategic tool.

3. Listening as Communication

Many executives underestimate listening. Yet, listening actively and attentively communicates respect and builds trust. When leaders listen without interrupting but acknowledge contributions and respond thoughtfully, they create an environment where people feel valued. Presence is not only about how you speak. It is also about how you listen.

4. Adaptability of Style

A seasoned executive adapts communication style to context. Addressing shareholders requires a different tone than motivating employees or negotiating with partners. Presence is about flexibility without losing authenticity. The message must always be aligned with the audience and purpose.

Having emphasized the need for communication skills, given its essence for executive presence, we now move on to consider the role of emotional intelligence in contributing to executive presence. What is emotional intelligence, EI? It is the ability to recognize, understand, and manage emotions—both your own and others’. A leader with technical brilliance but poor emotional intelligence will struggle to build trust or lead effectively.

Psychologist Daniel Goleman, who popularized the concept, describes EI as encompassing self-awareness, self-regulation, motivation, empathy, and social skills. Let us consider how these elements translate into executive presence.

1. Self-Awareness

Self-awareness is the foundation. Leaders who understand their strengths, weaknesses, triggers, and impact on others are better equipped to manage themselves and their interactions. A self-aware executive notices when their tone turns sharp in meetings and consciously softens it, maintaining authority without alienating colleagues.

2. Self-Regulation

Executives often face high-stakes scenarios—tense negotiations, crisis management, or conflict resolution. Presence requires the ability to remain calm and composed rather than reactive. Self-regulation disciplines you to pause, breathe, and respond thoughtfully instead of letting frustration dictate your behavior. A leader who loses composure under pressure loses credibility.

3. Empathy

Presence is not only about commanding respect; it is also about fostering connection. Empathy allows leaders to sense how others are feeling and respond appropriately. An empathetic executive notices the anxiety in a team after restructuring and takes time to reassure them. This not only maintains morale but also strengthens trust.

4. Relationship Management

Ultimately, executive presence shows in how leaders manage relationships. They build networks of trust, resolve conflicts constructively, and influence without coercion. Presence is not intimidation—it is the ability to inspire voluntary alignment. Emotional intelligence makes this possible.

How deeply intertwined are communication and emotional intelligence? A leader may craft a brilliant speech, but without emotional awareness, it could fall flat. Conversely, a leader may have empathy but fail to articulate vision clearly, leaving the team confused. True executive presence requires both.

Consider this example: during a corporate downsizing, an executive addresses employees. If they use only technical language such as “cost optimization” and “resource realignment” to explain the reason for their action, the message will feel cold. But if they communicate with clarity and empathy by acknowledging employees’ fears, expressing gratitude, and offering support, the same message lands with humanity. Use a fine balance of head and heart to accentuate your presence.

Practical Steps for Executives

Wondering what strategies there are to strengthen presence through communication and emotional intelligence? Here are a few:

1. Practice Brevity: In presentations, aim to deliver key messages in three crisp points. Long-winded explanations dilute authority.

2. Tell at Least One Story: Incorporate a relevant anecdote in major communications. Stories resonate far longer than statistics alone.

3. Use the “Mirror Test”: After a meeting, ask yourself: How did people feel in my presence? Encouraged, intimidated, or indifferent? Adjust accordingly.

4. Build Emotional Vocabulary: Move beyond “fine” and “stressed.” Being able to name emotions accurately helps in managing them.

5. Seek Honest Feedback: Encourage colleagues to share how your communication style and emotional presence affect them. Presence grows with awareness.

6. Invest in Mindfulness: Simple practices such as pausing before responding, or reflecting at the end of the day, strengthen self-regulation.

7. Prioritize Connection Over Perfection: People remember how you made them feel more than whether every word was flawless.

What is the point so far? Executive presence is not a single performance but a consistent way of showing up. Communication and emotional intelligence together form the connective tissue between a leader’s ideas and the people they lead. When executives communicate with clarity and listen actively, they cultivate not just compliance but genuine commitment as they engage with empathy.

Keep in mind that corporate leaders are scrutinized in real time—through board meetings, media appearances, employee interactions, etc; however, those who master these dimensions of presence stand out. They are remembered not only for their strategies but for their ability to connect, inspire, and reassure.

So, ask yourself: Am I communicating with clarity? Am I listening with empathy? Am I leaving people better than I found them? Am I striving to be better each day? These questions are not just reflective exercises—they are leadership imperatives.

To rise above as an executive, be that leader whose presence communicates both competence and care. And that combination is unforgettable.

•Ruth Karachi Benson Oji is an Associate Professor of Pragmatics and (Digital Media) Discourse Analysis at Pan-Atlantic University and Lead Consultant at Karuch Consulting Limited.