Comfort Emmanson: Justice in Nigeria must not be selective – Peter Obi

By Emmanuel Okogba

Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has condemned what he described as double standards in Nigeria’s justice system following the recent Ibom Air incident involving Miss Comfort Emmanson.

In a statement on X on Monday, Obi apologised to the Ibom Air crew allegedly assaulted by Emmanson but criticised what he called the “dehumanising” treatment meted out to her by security operatives.

He alleged that the young woman was stripped publicly, arraigned in court, and remanded, while another passenger accused of delaying a flight and endangering hundreds of lives has not been arrested or prosecuted.

“This case is not just about one young woman; it is about the double standards that poison our justice system,” Obi said. “Justice in Nigeria must never be about who is poor or powerless versus who has influence or access to government officials.”

Obi argued that selective enforcement of the law, particularly against women and the less privileged, undermines the rule of law and erodes public trust. He said the disparity between the handling of Emmanson’s case and that of the other offender mirrors a broader culture where politically connected individuals escape accountability for more severe offences.

He called on the Minister of Aviation and other authorities to explain the disparity and ensure equal application of justice.

It reads, “The unfortunate and dishonourable drama witnessed in Ibom Air has again brought to the fore the double standards in our lives and the inadequacies of our various security operatives in acting decently and in a civilised manner. I want to start by sincerely apologising to the Ibom Air crew who were assaulted by Miss Comfort Emmanson.

“We must, as a society, learn and uphold good conduct, as it is a true measure of success and decent living. However, I must equally strongly condemn the dehumanising treatment meted out to this young woman. Stripping her publicly was not only unnecessary but also represents the height of rascality and abuse by our agencies. It is unacceptable that she was hurriedly taken to court and remanded, while someone who visibly held a plane from taking off and put hundreds of lives at risk is still at large, with government agencies and some state officials speaking up for him to be forgiven.

“This case is not just about one young woman, it is about the double standards that poison our justice system. Justice in Nigeria must never be about who is poor or powerless versus who has influence or access to government officials. While Ms. Comfort Emmanson is in jail, the other offender who committed a more severe offence has not been held to the same standard.

“He has neither been arrested nor arraigned in any court. We must build a country where justice is fair, equal, and not selective, especially against women who are seen to be weaker. This young lady’s offence does not compare to the crimes committed daily by those parading themselves as “excellencies” while looting public funds without consequence, and yet they have not been stripped or dehumanised in the name of justice.

“We must end this selective treatment of the poor or less privileged. If justice must be served, it should be served to all, and it must be served fairly. The Minister of Aviation and other relevant authorities owe the public an explanation for these double standards in their adjudication. Justice must be just, or it is nothing at all. The rule of law based on justice for all must remain the guidepost of our democracy.”