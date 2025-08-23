Coalition urges EFCC to uphold fairness, transparency in anti-graft efforts

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Coalition Against Injustice in Nigeria (CAIN) has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to recommit to its mandate of tackling corruption through fair and transparent practices.

In a statement signed by its President, Abdulganiyu Lukman; National Secretary, Ifeoma Ada Chimezie; and National PRO, Musa Shehu Ado, the coalition emphasized the importance of public trust in the commission’s work and called for consistent standards in all investigations.

The group highlighted the need for clear communication on how cases are prioritized, stating that transparency would help build public confidence and avoid unnecessary speculation.

It also advised the commission to ensure that investigations are thorough and complete before public disclosures are made, to avoid reputational damage and ensure due process is respected.

While acknowledging the critical role of the EFCC in the nation’s anti-corruption fight, CAIN urged its leadership to prioritize professionalism and impartiality.

“Our call is simply for the EFCC to uphold the principles of fairness and ensure all Nigerians are treated equally under the law,” the statement read.

The coalition reiterated that Nigerians look forward to a credible and effective anti-corruption effort that is guided by justice and the rule of law.