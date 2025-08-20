Coalition has failed by recycling characters that ruined Nigeria  —  Farotimi

By Adewale Adesewa

Lawyer and public affairs analyst, Dele Farotimi, has declared that coalition-backed Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) formed against President Bola Tinubu has already failed because the party recycles “characters that ruined Nigeria.”

Farotimi made the remarks in an excerpt of his interview with News Central’s Kayode Akintemi, shared by the television station on X on Wednesday.

The activist strongly criticized the ADC, accusing the coalition of building its relevance around politicians who contributed to the current state of the country.

“If all that they are doing in the name of coalition is that they are going to bring that odious fellow from Kaduna; bringing characters that have ruined this country; the one who couldn’t even pay my grandfather’s gratuity in Osun, if it’s those ones, they have lost,” he declared.

Farotimi also accused the President Bola Tinubu-led government of surrounding itself with people who cannot question its authority.

“The government and the people within Tinubu’s government should say what they are saying. People can’t even walk around freely in cities, and they are talking about how well they are doing. When they come out and they tell you all the things that are working, it means it’s working for them. All they need is to recruit more people who are incapable of questioning them even as they destroy the country,” Farotimi said.

Farotimi also tackled state governors over false promises, saying Nigeria is plagued by dishonest leaders across different states.

“Look at that one in Imo State that was lying to the people that they were going to be having jobs abroad once they won the election. How many jobs have come from Europe for the people of Imo State since they went there?” he asked.

“There are so many Governor Amuneke all over Nigeria,” he said, likening them to the character of a popular skit maker, whose video content is predicated on the promise and fail attitude of governors.

He concluded that Nigerians are no longer deceived by such tactics, insisting that the people are fully aware of the deceitful nature of their leaders.

Related News Many people in ADC coalition have done Nigeria dirty — Sowore

“Nigerians are aware that their politicians are fraudsters,” he said.

Vanguard News