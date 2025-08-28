Coalition asks Tinubu, NASS to act on gender, youth representation

By Nnasom David

The Women and Youth for Nigeria (WAY4Nigeria) Alliance has called for urgent structural reforms to guarantee greater political inclusion of women and youth in the country.

The group warned that Nigeria’s democracy risks stagnation if systemic barriers continue to exclude these critical demographics.

The coalition, which comprises 14 civil society organisations, made the call at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, insisting that political lip service must give way to concrete action.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Alliance’s Steering Committee, Victor Terhemba, said Nigeria’s future depended on the deliberate empowerment of women and youth, who make up more than half of the country’s population.

“The exclusion of women and youth is not just a women’s issue or a youth issue – it is a national crisis that undermines our democracy, stifles innovation, and erodes trust in governance,” Terhemba declared.

“Nigeria stands at a crossroads. The choice is between continuing with a democracy of exclusion and elite capture, or building one of inclusion, fairness, and representation,” he added.

WAY4Nigeria noted with concern that women currently hold only 3% of Senate seats and 4% in the House of Representatives, placing Nigeria among the bottom 10 countries globally for female parliamentary representation.

For young people, the group highlighted the steep drop in candidates after the 2019 elections, despite their dominance in voter registration.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), youths made up 76% of new registrants in 2023 but remained largely shut out of governance.

“This regression is unacceptable,” the coalition stated, stressing that the cost of nomination forms, political patronage, and systemic discrimination have blocked meaningful youth participation.

The Alliance also presented findings from its study, The Effect of Misinformation and Disinformation on the Inclusion of Women and Youth in Government.

The research identified entrenched sexism, ageism, political violence, and disinformation campaigns as major obstacles.

“Disinformation and smear campaigns portray women as weak or unfit, and youth as inexperienced or reckless,” Terhemba said.

“Even the media is complicit, often sensationalising appearances or family ties rather than amplifying competence and vision.”

The group further cited global parallels, pointing to the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s 2025 survey which showed that 60% of women parliamentarians in Asia-Pacific had experienced online disinformation and abuse.

The coalition outlined several key demands, including swift passage of the Reserved Seats for Women Bill as a corrective measure, amendments to the Constitution and Electoral Act to guarantee quotas for women and youth, allow independent candidacy, and lower the cost of nomination forms. It also called for stronger mechanisms against political violence and gender-based harassment, mandatory electronic transmission of election results to improve electoral integrity, media accountability to end stereotypes, and tougher measures against misinformation and disinformation, modelled on Germany’s 24-hour hate speech removal law.

Since its formation in 2022 with support from Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES), WAY4Nigeria has trained more than 220 women and youths on political participation, civic engagement, and combating disinformation. It has also developed free online toolkits, including an Aspiring Political Leaders Toolkit and a Fact-Checking Toolkit, now accessible nationwide.

“History is watching, and posterity will not forgive failure,” Terhemba warned, urging the National Assembly, political parties, civil society, and the media to “rise to the moment and act.”