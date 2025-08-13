CNG sector attracts $980m in 18 months — Oluwagbemi

…CNG-powered vehicles surge to 100,000

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI) says the CNG sector has attracted $980 million in investments within just 18 months, making it one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing industries.

PCNGI Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Michael Oluwagbemi, disclosed this on Wednesday during the inauguration of the Portland Gas Ltd/NASENI CNG Daughter Station, Auto Conversion, and Training Centre in Abuja.

“In just 18 months, we have drawn over $980 million worth of investments into the CNG sector. Companies like BUA and Nigerian Bottling Company have spent more than ₦720 billion on CNG trucks and over 100 water stations,” Oluwagbemi said.

According to him, the number of CNG-powered vehicles has risen from 4,000 to nearly 100,000, with users enjoying up to 90 percent savings compared to petrol. He urged that CNG allocated for vehicles be protected from diversion to power plants.

Responding, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abass—represented by Hon. Alexander Mascut—said the National Assembly would enact legislation to ensure autogas CNG remains dedicated to transportation.

Portland Gas CEO, Mr. Folajimi Mohammed, described the new facility as a “gas hub” combining an auto-conversion centre, training facility, refill station, and LPG sales. He noted that PCNGI has subsidised conversion costs, making them free for members of NARTO, NURTW, Uber, and Bolt.

He added that the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project by NNPC Ltd would extend CNG supply to northern Nigeria.

Executive Vice Chairman of NASENI, Mr. Khalil Halilu, said the Kubwa site was strategically chosen to serve both northern and southern regions. In partnership with PCNGI, he projected that queues at CNG stations would disappear within two years as adoption rises.