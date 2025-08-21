CMA appoints Buchi Johnson as judge for 2025 awards

By Moses Nosike

Mr. Buchi Johnson, the Founder/CEO of Lilvera Group, one the leading integrated marketing communication company in Nigeria, has been appointed into the 2025 Canadian Marketing Association (CMA) Awards jury as a judge.

According to the statement made available to the media, Buchi will be judging in the Customer Experience and Shopper Marketing category at the 59th edition of CMA Awards.

The Lilvera boss appointment comes on the back of his contributions, commitment and impact to the marketing industry both in Nigeria and Canada.

In a terse statement to announce Buchi’s appointment, CMA said that “He has earned the call based on his support and commitment to the marketing community. You have been appointed as a judge for the 2025 CMA Awards.”

“Thank you so much for the support and commitment, the Awards would not be possible without you. We truly appreciate your time,” CMA added.

Mr. Buchi thanked the organisers for the honour and pledged his commitment towards advancement of the industry.

He said; “I am, indeed, grateful and appreciative of the appointment. I will commit myself to this function and dedicate my time to judging these creative works that would be presented to us.”

“I thank the Canadian Marketing Association for appointing me into the jury to judge some of the best works in the customer experience & shopper marketing category. This is an area that I am well conversant with even in Nigeria,” he said.

Buchi, who also set up Lilvera Sales, Marketing & Distribution in Canada is regarded as a think-tank in the experiential marketing industry in Africa. He is a member of Experiential Marketers Association of Nigeria (EXMAN), and a certified advertising practitioner in Nigeria with Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON).

Buchi has been a vocal proponent of customer experience, shopper marketing and digital marketing, urging businesses to allocate a larger portion of their marketing budgets to experiential and digital channels. He believes this is crucial for adapting to the changing dynamics of the global marketing landscape, especially in the post-pandemic era.

The 2025 CMA Awards is a premier celebration of Canada’s most innovative and impactful marketing. This annual event honours the work that not only elevates brand stories with creativity and insight, but also delivers measurable business success.

The awards would be held on November 7, 2025, at the Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto for a night that showcased the very best in Canadian marketing. From breakthrough campaigns to transformative strategies, the CMA Awards spotlight the people and ideas driving the industry forward.