Cleric decries spate of materialism among Nigerian churches

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Pastor Sunday Fatoye of Christ Apostolic Church, Solution House, Wolverhampton, UK, has made a solemn call for Nigerian Churches to lay aside the glitter of materialism and return to the rugged simplicity of the cross, as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

Fatoye, who noted that in an age where the glow of stage lights often outshines the glow of the Spirit, called for a holy reformation as priorities in churches.

This is coming on the heels of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency’s arrest of the founder and General Overseer of one of the churches in Lagos over an alleged role in multiple shipments of illicit drugs from Ghana to Nigeria.

The cleric who had been on the run for months, was apprehended last weekend at his church in Okun Ajah, Lekki, Lagos.

Speaking under the theme: “The Nigerian Church at a Crossroads,” the cleric lamented a spiritual drift that has replaced sacrifice with self-indulgence and holiness with hustle.

According to Fatoye, “The altar, once a sacred place of self-denial, has become a marketplace of acquisition.

“We have traded the cross for comfort, the Spirit’s power for the applause of mammon.

“Our pulpits now echo more with the language of business seminars than the thunder of Calvary.”

Fatoye, therefore, warned that the church is in danger of raising a generation that seeks God’s hand but not His heart—a people skilled in chasing miracles yet strangers to the Miracle Worker, lovers of wealth but strangers to the wisdom of heaven.

“Strip away the idols of status, power, and luxury. Remember the Christ who had nowhere to lay His head, yet possessed all authority in heaven and on earth.

“History will not remember us for the fortunes we amass, but for the faith we defend and the truth we proclaim.

“On the last day, the Lord will not ask for the keys to our mansions or the balance sheets of our ministries.

“He will only ask if we fed His sheep, if we preached His Word, if we carried our cross,” Fatoye maintained.

