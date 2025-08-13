Clemency in Emmanson, KWAM 1 cases ‘not tolerance for misconduct’ – Pyrates

Photo collage of Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde (Kwam 1) and Comfort Emmanson

By Urowayino Jeremiah

National Association of Seadogs, also known as Pyrates Confraternity, has expressed satisfaction with the manner in which Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, handled the cases of Comfort Emmanson and Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde, better known as Kwam 1.

Pyrates said the reduction of sanction imposed on Kwam 1 and the request for the withdrawal of criminal complaints against Emmanson were commendable.

NAS Cap’n, Dr Joseph Oteri, in a statement, said the Minister’s intervention, which emphasised de-escalation, reconciliation and capacity building for aviation security personnel, was a welcome step towards addressing public concerns about fairness and consistency in enforcement.

“From the outset, NAS made it clear that our position was not to excuse or defend unruly behaviour, but to insist that all offenders, whether high-profile or unknown, must face the same lawful consequences for breaches of aviation safety protocols.

“The Minister’s acknowledgement that wrongs were committed on all sides, and his move to review the cases holistically, aligns with our call for justice that is even-handed and corrective, not selective,” Oteri said.

The Association, however, cautioned that the clemency granted in these cases should not be misconstrued as tolerance for misconduct in the aviation sector.

“While compassion is a virtue, deterrence is a duty. Going forward, every passenger and airline staff must understand that safety rules are non-negotiable, and enforcement must be blind to status, influence, or public sympathy,” Oteri stressed.

NAS also welcomed the Minister’s directive for a retreat to retrain aviation security personnel and review airline staff conduct, noting that improved crisis management, unbiased enforcement, and respect for human dignity during interventions will go a long way in restoring public trust in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

The association urged the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, and airline operators to follow through on the planned reforms, ensure transparent monitoring of enforcement, and intensify public awareness campaigns on passenger conduct and penalties.

“Air travel is a shared responsibility. Passengers must respect safety protocols; airlines must treat customers with professionalism; and regulators must apply the law equally. If these principles are upheld, the unfortunate incidents of recent weeks will serve as a turning point for safer, fairer skies,” Oteri said.