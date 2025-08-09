Clearance of criminals hideouts to continue in FCT

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has assured that the clearing of shanties and parks serving as hideouts for criminals in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will be a continuous exercise.

Last week, men of the FCTA Development Control Department, Security Services, and Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) had cleared some areas identified as major threats to the capital’s security and aesthetic standards. The exercise, which involved removing illicit structures, impounding vehicles, and seizing weapons, is being followed up with a mop-up operation to ensure criminal elements do not return.

The FCT Minister’s Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, said in a statement on Sunday, that the demolition of Jazz and Blues Entertainment at Panorama Recreational Park, Wuse Zone 3, was part of the clean-up exercise.

He said; “The operation was a targeted public safety intervention based on credible intelligence, and not an act of persecution against anyone.”

The statement read; “Security agencies, including the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Department of State Services (DSS), identified several locations and facilities that serve as a criminal hideouts and safe havens across the Federal Capital City (FCC).

“Notable in these areas were the Banana Green Belt, extending from the Central Mosque area towards

the Zone 3 and Zone 1 of Wuse District, including Area 10 corridor.

“In these areas, innocent citizens are assaulted by assailants who then run to seeks refuge within the surrounding Banana Green Belt/vegetation cover to escape arrest.

“The intelligence obtained and verified through several surveillance and undercover investigations of these locations, amongst which was the Jazz and Blues Entertainment at Panorama Recreational Park, Wuse Zone 3, was that a segment of the park containing shanties and batchers had evidence of sustained criminal activity tied to organized networks operating within the FCT.

“Thus, in accordance with Abuja’s Development Control Regulations and public safety protocols, the FCTA, with other security agencies commenced a city-wide cleanup exercise of all identified criminal hideouts across the FCC on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, so as to remove these criminal hideouts, and restore sanity and security to the FCC. A segment of the Jazz and Blues Entertainment at Panorama Recreational Park, Wuse Zone 3, which housed criminal activities was among the locations visited.

“Contrary to claims of abrupt action, the FCTA Department of Development Control issued several Contravention Notices to the Park’s Management prior to the exercise carried out on the August 6, 2025.

“In February 2024, a formal notice was issued to inform the park operator of the identified infractions. This was followedby three formal notices between October 2024 and June 2025, and a final eviction order dated July 25, 2025.

“However, these Contravention Notices issued by the FCTA were completely ignored.

“For the avoidance of doubts, the FCTA wishes to state that the main facilities/activities within the park (i.e. the football field, its viewing platforms, the Gymnasium area, and several other facilities) were unaffected and remain functional following the removal of these criminal elements from the park.

“While the FCTA acknowledges and respects the military service of Air Commodore Balogun, it reiterates that national service is not a license for any individual to harbour criminal elements/activities, and endanger the general public.

“Not minding any orchestrated media reports, the FCTA will continue with the city-wide cleanup exercise in the coming weeks and this shall be extended to other Districts within the FCC, in order to achieve the administration’s goal of building a city where its residents will be safe to live, work and recreate.”