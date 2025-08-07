Clean energy key to Africa’s economic, social, environmental future – Firm

Leading pan-African clean energy infrastructure development, GENESIS Energy, has reaffirmed its commitments to advancing clean energy solutions to close Africa’s energy gap.

The organisation said this while announcing its partnership with Global Citizen, world’s leading international advocacy organisation on a mission to end extreme poverty, as a Campaign Policy Partner on its Scaling Up Renewables in Africa campaign at an event in London.

Speaking on the partnership, Chairman and CEO of GENESIS Energy, Mr Akinwole II Omoboriowo, said: “At GENESIS Energy, we believe clean, reliable energy is the foundation of economic growth, social progress, and environmental sustainability.

Through our partnership with Global Citizen, we are raising awareness and championing clean energy’s vital role in closing Africa’s energy gap. Together, we will drive innovation and advocate for policy changes that accelerate access to energy—bringing opportunities to millions of underserved communities. Clean energy is more than power; it’s a catalyst for transformation. Our work today sets the stage for decades of sustainable progress—empowering communities, creating jobs, and contributing meaningfully to the global fight against climate change. This partnership is not just about energy. It’s about opportunity, equity, and shaping the future for generations to come.”

The partnership will prioritise thought leadership campaigns on Clean Energy, policy engagements and donor mobilization for high-impact projects. It aims to advocate for the role of clean gas in the energy sector and influence policies that support clean energy access. This effort aligns with the United Nations’ call for urgent climate action and supports the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7 on affordable and clean energy, and SDG 13 on climate action. By addressing energy challenges, the partnership will help improve access to clean energy for underserved communities and contribute to global climate targets.

Meanwhile, Co-Founder and Chief Policy, Impact and Global Affairs Officer, Global Citizen, Michael Sheldrick, said: “Access to clean, reliable and affordable energy is essential to driving economic development and remains a critical lever in the global fight to eradicate extreme poverty. Together with GENESIS Energy, we’re committed to supporting an energy transition that delivers returns – creating jobs, scaling private capital, driving policy change and expanding access to reliable power for millions.”