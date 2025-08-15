CIAN unveils vision for growth and professional excellence

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Certified Institute of Auctioneers Nigeria, CIAN, Abuja Chapter, has unveiled an ambitious two-year plan aimed at building a vibrant, inclusive, and progressive community of auctioneers in the Federal Capital Territory.

The newly inaugurated Chairman of CIAN, Ajayi Franklin,speaking during his inaugural address,in Abuja, described the occasion as “a new beginning in the history of the institute,” noting that the Abuja Chapter was poised for innovation, growth, and strengthened professionalism.

“We are not just auctioneers; we are professionals, entrepreneurs, and leaders in our respective fields,” he declared.

The Chairman outlined his vision for 2025–2027, anchored on four strategic priorities-Professional Development;Membership Engagement;Advocacy and Partnerships; Governance and Transparency.

He emphasised that his administration would focus on regular training and capacity-building programmes; monthly auctions at the secretariat for hands-on practice; establishment of a fully functional auction house; and creation of a “one-stop-shop” secretariat equipped with all tools needed for auctioneering.

Franklin said his leadership would also be focused on recruitment of at least 20 active professional auctioneers; mentorship programmes pairing experienced members with newcomers; annual chapter conference; and an end-of-year social gathering to celebrate achievements and plan for the future.

Others are strengthening relationships with government agencies, regulatory bodies, and industry associations; and advocating for policies that promote auctioneering in Nigeria.

He pledged that the organisation under him would uphold the highest standards of governance, accountability, and prudent resource management through a strong system of checks and balances.

Auct. Franklin urged members to work collectively to elevate the profession, support one another, and strive for excellence. He also appealed to guests, partners, and stakeholders to collaborate with the chapter in promoting auctioneering and contributing to Nigeria’s economic growth.

“With your support, I am committed to working tirelessly to achieve our goals with dedication, transparency, and accountability,” he said. “Together, we can build a stronger, more vibrant community of auctioneers in Abuja.”

The event marked a new chapter for CIAN Abuja, with renewed focus on professionalism, industry relevance, and institutional development.