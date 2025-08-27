Church to mark 36th anniversary with charity, thanksgiving services

Idahosa

A Lagos based Church; God First Ministry is set to mark its 36th founding anniversary celebration with a charity programme and a thanksgiving service.

According to the founder, Archbishop-Designate Isaac Idahosa, who also was the New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP Vice Presidential candidate to Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in the 2023 Presidential election, the two day anniversary is scheduled to take place at the Church premises located at New Dawn Centre, opposite White House, Gedegede, Ikota First Gate Bus Stop, Lekki.

The series of events are to be held between 29th and 31st of August, 2025 and it is scheduled to start with the charity programme on Friday by 11am at the church premises while the thanksgiving service is scheduled to hold on Sunday, 31st at the same venue.

Commenting on the journey so far, Archbishop Idahosa said, “We have come a long way as a piece in the Body of Christ in the last 36 years since we have been working in the Lord’s vineyard and we have a lot to be thankful for.

“This is why we have decided to reach out to the less privileged in the society through the charity programme we have carefully planned to see how we can contribute our quota to ameliorating their sufferings by reaching out to them as a body of Christ.

“This is in keeping with the gospel of our Lord Jesus Chirst who has enjoined us in the Book of Matthew 19: 21 and Mathew 25:40 and the book of Luke 14: 13 which enjoins all believers to reach out to the poor, and this is what we have been doing in the last three decades and it’s what we’re known for,” he said.