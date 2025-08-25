Chukwunyere elected chairman of BAVCCA, as over 2000 delegates vote

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AFTER a keenly contested election Mr Ikechukwu Chukwunyere emerged winner as the new National President of Bloggers and Vloggers, Content Creators Association, BAVCCA, defeating his closest contender, Mr Adedotun Fasanya.

The 2025 National Elections, held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, from Friday 22nd to Sunday 24th August 2025, had over 2,000 accredited delegates from across the country who exercised their franchise physically present and online.

The election was adjudged peaceful, transparent, and participatory, as Mr Adedotun Fasanya who lost the election had also congratulated him, and assured him of full support and cooperation, therefore, urged members of the association to throw their weight behind the new chairman to move the organization to greater heights and achievements.

Meanwhile, in his speech after his victory, the BAVCCA’s President-elect, expressed appreciation for the confidence and trust of delegates in him to run the affairs of the association.

He (Chukwunyere) added that his administration will be driven by clear and well articulated vision, integrity, and a people-focused approach, aiming to build a lasting legacy for BAVCCA.

He also unveiled his five-point cardinal plan to reposition and place BAVCCA on a faster lane and make the association a strong and leading voice for Nigeria’s over 5,000 professional digital creators.

According to him, his agenda includes: Welfare and Capacity Building; Introducing sustainable welfare schemes and regular training programmes to improve members’ digital skills, boost income opportunities, and raise global competitiveness.

Policy Advocacy: Engaging more actively with government, regulators, and key stakeholders to protect the rights of content creators and shape policies that support digital entrepreneurship.

Global Partnerships: Building international connections with blogging, vlogging, and creative associations to open up new opportunities for Nigerian creators.

Technology and Innovation Hub: Establishing a dedicated digital hub where creators can access tools, mentorship, and funding to support their growth and innovation.

Unity and Expansion: Strengthening relationships among members across the country and expanding the association’s reach to promote inclusivity, transparency, and accountability.

The event was chaired by Dr Josephine Dung, who expressed pride in the peaceful conduct of the elections and the enthusiastic participation of members.