Chukwukelu Dubem honored for healthcare management at 2025 ACAP 

The Best Western Plus Elomaz Hotel recently hosted a prestigious gathering that celebrated excellence, impact, and visionary leadership across Africa. At the heart of this event was the 2025 African Changemakers Accelerator Program (ACAP), where six outstanding individuals were conferred with Honorary Doctorate Degrees by Highstone Global University, Texas, USA, in recognition of their transformative contributions to health, leadership, business, and community development.

Organised in partnership with the Professional Public Speaking and Leadership Academy (PPSLA Africa), the ACAP investiture ceremony is part of a larger movement to identify, spotlight, and empower Africans who are driving positive change within their communities. The programme honours individuals who have demonstrated commitment to measurable impact through rigorous nomination and screening processes.

Among those recognised was Dr. Chukwukelu Dubem Sunday, a visionary leader, humanitarian, and founder of Renewed Mind Medical Hospital and the Merrily International Academy. He was awarded a Doctor of Healthcare Management degree for his revolutionary work in transforming Nigeria’s healthcare and education sectors. Dr. Dubem’s approach combines innovation and empathy, delivering advanced medical services such as CT scans, cancer treatment, and kidney care to underserved communities, many of whom have never had access to such facilities. Through his Renewed Mind Foundation, he continues to sponsor life-saving free medical outreaches across Nigeria, while his educational institution is nurturing the next generation of African leaders with a strong foundation in character and academic excellence.

“Dr. Dubem embodies everything this program stands for: vision, compassion, and measurable impact,” remarked Professor Valentine Iheukwumere, African Vice Chancellor of Highstone Global University. He praised the awardees for their contributions to society and expressed appreciation for their patience and commitment throughout the vetting process.

Other honorees included Sir Alex Elekwa, conferred with a Doctor of Business Administration; Faith Otobo, Doctor of Healthcare Management; Ifenna Chukwunonso Aralu, Doctor of Strategic Leadership & Governance; Christopher O. Usigbe, Doctor of Healthcare Management; and Favor Chikelu, Doctor of Healthcare Management. Each was celebrated for their exceptional roles in shaping a better Africa through service, innovation, and enterprise.

The ceremony also featured a keynote address by Dr. Lotanna Okoye, Director General of PPSLA Africa, who delivered a powerful lecture titled “Executive Presence: Driving Outstanding Results Through Effective Public Speaking.” He challenged leaders, senior civil servants, entrepreneurs, and changemakers to master communication as a tool for transformation, stating, “Every leader must learn to speak with impact. Executive presence is no longer optional.”

Far more than an award ceremony, the ACAP Investiture served as a rallying call to Africans everywhere—to become changemakers, regardless of how small their beginnings may seem. With passionate individuals like Dr. Dubem leading by example, the vision of a progressive, empowered Africa continues to burn brighter with every step.