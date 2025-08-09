Christopher Usigbe receives honorary doctorate degree at 2025 ACAP

The vibrant city of Asaba played host to a historic investiture of African trailblazers as Highstone Global University, Texas USA, in collaboration with the Professional Public Speaking and Leadership Academy (PPSLA Africa), held the prestigious 2025 African Changemakers Accelerator Program (ACAP) Investiture at the Best Western Plus Elomaz Hotel.

The event, which brought together leaders from across Africa and the diaspora, celebrated exceptional individuals whose work has shaped healthcare, governance, business, and culture across borders. Among the standout honorees was Nigerian-born Christopher O. Usigbe, who received an Honorary Doctorate in Healthcare Management for his transformative work in public health, entrepreneurship, cultural advancement, and economic empowerment.

Hailing from Edo State and now based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Dr. Usigbe represents a remarkable blend of intellect, innovation, and service. With an academic background in Social Work, Health Science, and Business Administration, he has applied his expertise to develop solutions that uplift underserved communities across continents.

As President and CEO of City Radius Community Health Services, Dvast Inc., and African Beats Inc., Dr. Usigbe has built bridges between health and culture, business and social change. His initiatives have expanded healthcare access in the U.S., preserved African heritage through cultural events, and created employment opportunities through enterprise development.

One of his most notable contributions is Afrikfest Las Vegas, a nonprofit initiative that celebrates African unity and culture in the diaspora. He is also a founding member of the African Chamber of Commerce and Tourism in Las Vegas and leads Fidelity Minds LLC, an investment collective promoting financial collaboration and empowerment among African professionals.

“Dr. Christopher Usigbe embodies the kind of global leadership Africa needs—visionary, inclusive, and impact-driven,” said Professor Valentine Iheukwumere, African Vice Chancellor of Highstone Global University. “We are proud to honour him for translating ideas into action and impact.”

His contributions have earned him multiple recognitions, including a Certificate of Congressional Recognition from the U.S. Senate a testament to the depth of his influence and the integrity of his work.

Other distinguished honorees at the ceremony included Dr. Chukwukelu Dubem Sunday, Faith Otobo, and Favor Chikelu—each awarded a Doctorate in Healthcare Management; Ifenna Chukwunonso Aralu, who received a Doctorate in Strategic Leadership & Governance; and Sir Alex Elekwa, conferred with a Doctorate in Business Administration.

The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Lotanna Okoye, Director General of PPSLA Africa, who spoke on the theme: “Executive Presence: Driving Outstanding Results Through Effective Public Speaking.” In his lecture, Dr. Okoye urged African professionals to develop public speaking as a critical leadership skill, describing it as “a cornerstone of influence in today’s fast-paced, interconnected world.”

“Every leader must learn to speak not just loudly, but wisely and purposefully,” he noted, as he outlined scenarios where executive communication makes a difference from boardrooms and investor meetings to town halls and media appearances.

Dr. Okoye further highlighted the essential components of impactful communication: crafting structured messages with emotional resonance and evidence, using voice and body language effectively, and integrating visual aids with clarity and confidence. He closed by challenging leaders to bridge presence with authenticity: “Whether on stage or on Zoom, presence is felt before words are heard.”

The 2025 ACAP Investiture was more than a ceremony—it was a bold declaration of purpose, calling leaders to embrace service, innovation, and legacy-building. With global-minded changemakers like Dr. Christopher Usigbe paving the way, the dream of an empowered and united Africa is not just a vision it is a work in progress.