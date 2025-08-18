Christian advocacy groups back Tinubu, commend Bianca Ojukwu on Israel-Nigeria partnership

President Bola Tinubu

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

A coalition of Christian advocacy groups has expressed support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and commended the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Ojukwu, over her efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s diplomatic and security ties with the State of Israel.

The coalition praised the initiative, describing it as a positive step towards bolstering national security and deepening international cooperation. The organizations include One Nation One Law, End Sharia Now, For Zion Sake, Christian Graduate Fellowship, My Muslim Friend, Love a Muslim Ministry, and Seasoned Apologists.

In a statement signed by Benson Sunday, the coalition described the move as “a patriotic effort aimed at seeking lasting solutions to Nigeria’s security challenges,” and applauded the federal government for exploring strategic global partnerships to enhance the protection of Nigerian lives.

The coalition also responded to criticisms raised by other groups regarding the Israel-Nigeria partnership, urging for unity and objectivity in matters of national security and diplomacy.

“We believe that promoting international partnerships that help address insecurity should be supported by all well-meaning Nigerians, regardless of religious or ethnic affiliations,” the statement said.

The group encouraged all citizens and organizations to prioritize national peace and unity over divisive rhetoric and reiterated the importance of interfaith cooperation in building a stronger Nigeria.

They also cited examples of international peace initiatives involving diverse religious and political interests, calling for broader dialogue and tolerance within Nigeria.

Reaffirming Nigeria’s constitutional secularity, the coalition called on all citizens—regardless of faith—to support policies and actions that contribute to peace, security, and national development.

“We call on all patriotic Nigerians—Christians, Muslims, and people of all faiths—to put Nigeria first. Peace and unity must remain at the center of our national discourse,” the statement concluded.

Other signatories to the statement included Dr. Mary Baiyeri (One Nation One Law), Pastor Segun Oni (End Sharia Now), Pastor Michael (For Zion Sake), Peter Adedapo Adebayo (Christian Graduate Fellowship), Benson Sunday (My Muslim Friend), Evangelist Isang Udo-Akagha (Love a Muslim Ministry), and Rev. Korede Olawoyin (Seasoned Apologists), among others.