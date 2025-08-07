Chinese investors petition Tinubu over access dispute at Ogun factory

By Peters Oyedele, Abuja

A group of Chinese directors of Crown Ceramics Nigeria Limited has submitted a petition to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, seeking intervention in an ongoing dispute regarding access to the company’s factory premises in Igbesa, Ogun State.

In the petition, directors Zhang Kefeng, Zhang Linshuang, Liu Zhengyu, and Liao Yuzhen appealed for the removal of police officers stationed at the company premises, which they say has restricted their ability to access the facility.

They allege that a corporate disagreement between shareholders has escalated, resulting in restricted access to the site for some directors. The petition states that two fellow directors, Mr. Chen Dongfeng and Mr. Kong Jun, have been involved in efforts to assume control of the factory.

The petitioners claim that in June 2025, police officers were deployed to the factory premises, during which access was allegedly restricted and normal operations disrupted.

“The presence of armed security personnel at the factory caused concern among staff, some of whom left the premises out of fear,” the petition reads.

The petition further notes that efforts to access the facility on August 5, 2025, were unsuccessful, with police officers at the gate citing instructions from senior authorities as the reason for denial of entry.

The directors also expressed concern over the reported seizure of a mobile phone belonging to one of them during an earlier visit, stating that the matter has been reported to the appropriate authorities.

They emphasized that the company remains under restricted access and appealed to the President to help facilitate a peaceful resolution through appropriate legal and administrative channels.

“We are committed to resolving this matter through the rule of law and appeal to the government to ensure a fair and transparent process,” the statement said.