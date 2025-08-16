Chinese Embassy reacts to allegations of abuse of Nigerian workers in CAR

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Chinese Embassy in Nigeria has reacted cautiously to the allegations made by 12 Nigerian workers recently rescued from the Central African Republic (CAR), who accused their Chinese employers of sexual abuse and non-payment of salaries.

Reacting to the reports circulating in the media, a Chinese official disclosed to Vanguard in the early hours of Saturday, noting that the Embassy has attached great importance to the matter.

While the Embassy said it will investigate the issue, it emphasised that the allegations are being taken seriously and that due process will be followed.

The Embassy stated: “We have also just noted the relevant reports and attach great importance to this matter. We will immediately commence an investigation. Before the investigation results are released, we request that the information not be disseminated or cited. The Chinese Government consistently requires all Chinese citizens abroad to comply with the laws and regulations of their host countries and conduct business activities by all applicable rules and requirements.”

The reaction comes after the Nigerian workers, who arrived back in the country last week, narrated harrowing experiences of abuse, starvation, and non-payment of wages at the hands of Chinese mining employers in CAR.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), which received the workers in Abuja, has pledged to pursue justice for them, while the Embassy maintained that the outcome of the investigation will guide further action.