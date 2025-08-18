China pushes global AI cooperation

…emphasis on inclusive digital future for developing nations

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

China has announced new steps to make artificial intelligence (AI) more inclusive and beneficial for developing countries.

Under the theme “Intelligent Era: Shared Future for All,” at the just concluded 2025 World Artificial Intelligence Conference, WAIC, held in Shanghai from July 26 – 29; Chinese officials proposed the creation of a World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization and an AI Development and Cooperation Center with BRICS nations to strengthen global AI governance.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) also introduced an International Open-Source AI Cooperation Initiative to promote technology sharing, security, and ethics while bridging the global digital divide.

China highlighted how its AI technology is already helping developing nations.

In South Africa, Huawei’s AI solutions modernized an old railway system, cutting down false alarms and improving safety.

In Cambodia, AI-powered smart farming is helping aquaculture farmers boost yields and reduce workload.

In Myanmar, a multilingual AI translation system was used in earthquake disaster response to aid rescue efforts.

These examples, China said, show its AI is not only driving domestic progress but also serving global needs, especially in the Global South.

The move comes as China accuses the United States of using national security as an excuse to restrict advanced chip exports and pressure partners to reject Chinese technology, while heavily subsidizing its own semiconductor firms.

China emphasized that technology should be shared, not monopolized, urging countries to work together for a fair, inclusive, and sustainable digital future.