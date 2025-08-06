By Chioma Gabriel

BEIJING — As China commemorates the 80th anniversary of its resistance against aggression and the enactment of the Anti-Secession Law, the nation is using these milestones to reaffirm its long-standing commitment to peace, sovereignty, and unity—both domestically and on the global stage.

These anniversaries, deeply symbolic in China’s national memory, highlight the foundational values shaping its foreign policy: peaceful coexistence, non-interference in other nations’ affairs, and respect for territorial integrity. With the world facing renewed geopolitical tensions, Chinese leaders have urged the international community to recommit to these principles.

The anniversary of China’s 14-year war against Japanese aggression stands as a powerful reminder of national unity and sacrifice. Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Chinese people resisted foreign occupation, defending their homeland at tremendous human cost—over 30 million lives lost.

The conflict, which spanned from 1931 to 1945, saw China marshal all its resources and people against a formidable foreign adversary. The CPC’s strategic campaigns in regions like Shanxi and southern China underscored the resilience and endurance of a nation unwilling to surrender its sovereignty.

As President Xi Jinping stated, “We should honor our heroes; a nation of hope cannot be without heroes.” These words echoed through anniversary events, reminding the world of the sacrifices that underpin China’s present-day strength and sovereignty.

Also commemorated this year is the passage of the Anti-Secession Law in 2005, which affirms the One-China Principle and aims to ensure peaceful reunification with Taiwan. The law states unequivocally that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China and classifies any attempt at secession as illegal.

Key provisions in the law: Article 3: Declares Taiwan-related issues as purely internal, barring foreign interference.

Article 6: Encourages peaceful cross-strait exchanges in fields like culture, education, and health.

Article 7: Advocates for dialogue and consultation as the path to peaceful reunification.

The law aligns with major international agreements such as the Cairo Declaration, the Potsdam Proclamation, UN General Assembly Resolution 2758, and the 1972 U.S.-China joint communiqué—all of which uphold the view that Taiwan is part of China.

Beyond its borders, China continues to position itself as a leading force for global peace. At the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), China launched the Partnership Action for Common Security, pledging 1 billion yuan to assist African nations in addressing terrorism and conflict.

Through peacekeeping collaborations with the United Nations, China supports missions in countries like Sudan, Liberia, Ethiopia, and Sierra Leone. Its UN Peace and Development Trust Fund has disbursed over $11 million for peace training initiatives across Africa, demonstrating its commitment to securing stability in developing regions.

China also leverages its permanent seat on the UN Security Council to oppose foreign intervention in sovereign states, especially in Africa, advocating for a global order that respects national self-determination.

At the 70th Anniversary of the United Nations, President Xi Jinping urged the world to pursue peace and development as inseparable goals. Drawing from China’s painful past under imperialism and militarism, he emphasized the importance of learning from history to avoid repeating humanity’s greatest tragedies.

“Peace and development cannot be separated,” Xi said. “Peace cannot thrive on barren land, nor can development be achieved amid the flames of war.”

This philosophy anchors China’s Global Development Initiative, which promotes shared progress through international cooperation and inclusive growth.

Together, these anniversaries signal more than national pride—they serve as a clarion call for global unity. They stress the importance of preserving historical memory, respecting sovereignty, ending aggression, and rejecting unilateral interference in other nations’ affairs.

As China honors its heroes and reflects on its journey from war to peace, it encourages the world to do the same—to remember, to unite, and to uphold peace as the bedrock of humanity’s shared future.