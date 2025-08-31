China honours Nigerian soldiers, reaffirms peace at WWII anniversary

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Yu Dunhai, has paid tribute to Nigerian soldiers who fought during the Second World War, saying their sacrifices alongside the Chinese people contributed to the global victory over fascism 80 years ago.

Speaking at a symposium organised by the Chinese Embassy in Abuja to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, Ambassador Yu recalled the heavy price paid by both China and Nigeria during the conflict.

The envoy stressed that the commemoration was not to stir hatred, but to renew a collective commitment to peace and stability in today’s world.

Yu highlighted the crucial role of the Communist Party of China (CPC) during the resistance, noting that it mobilised the people, built the Anti-Japanese National United Front, and laid the foundation for China’s eventual victory.

The Ambassador also reaffirmed China’s support for Nigeria, praising Abuja’s steadfast adherence to the One-China principle.

He said: “We also remember the Nigerian soldiers who fought against Japanese forces in British Burma. They, too, played a unique role in our shared fight for the victory.

“That is why today we are not here to dwell on hatred, but to remember history and renew our commitment to peace. We are here to learn from the past, to honor the sacrifices that were made, and to pledge together that such tragedies will never happen again.

“In the China-Nigeria Joint Statement on Establishing a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Building a High-Level China-Nigeria Community with a Shared Future, Nigeria reaffirmed its firm adherence to the One-China principle. China highly appreciates this stance and supports Nigeria in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions,” he said.

He urged both countries, as leading developing nations and members of the Global South, to work together to uphold international fairness, justice, and peace.

According to him, “Our comprehensive strategic partnership has grown beyond bilateral scope and now carries significant global significance. At this new historical starting point, let’s work together to safeguard the outcomes of the WWII victory, uphold international fairness, justice, and order, inject more stability and certainty into the international community.”

Yu said China will continue to promote peace through initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative, all built on President Xi Jinping’s vision of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Also speaking,Director of the Centre for China Studies (CCS), Mr Charles Onunaiju, provided a detailed historical perspective on the war, recalling the Marco Polo Bridge Incident of 1937 as the onset of Japan’s full-scale invasion.

He stressed the significance of China’s protracted resistance, which tied down nearly a million Japanese troops and inflicted heavy losses despite enormous sacrifices.

Onunaiju emphasised that China’s wartime resilience forged a national consciousness that shaped its post-war political framework, citing the inclusive “Three Thirds System” as a foundation for China’s consultative democracy.

He argued that China’s victory not only rebuilt its national strength but also entrenched a philosophy of peace embodied in the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, which remain central to its foreign policy.

Similarly, the Director of the Centre for Contemporary China-Africa Research and Head of the International Centre, University of Abuja, Prof. Sheriff Ibrahim, described the war’s victory as a lesson for humanity, a tale of hope, resilience, and patriotism.

Ibrahim outlined six key lessons from the war: the rejection of colonialism, the necessity of patriotism, unity of purpose, justified political resistance against tyranny, international cooperation, and recognition that victory must be earned through resilience.

He urged nations to adopt multilateralism, trust-building, and cooperation as safeguards against future aggression.

“The Chinese people’s unprecedented resistance against Japanese aggression transformed them into a paragon of patriotism and resilience.

“The world must learn from this example and pursue peace with unity and justice,” Ibrahim said.