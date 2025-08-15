Chidoka urges South East to adopt CIC Alumni education model

…applauds Enugu’s bold budget commitment

By Ikechukwu Okafor

ENUGU — Former Minister of Aviation and Chancellor of the Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership, Chief Osita Chidoka, has commended the Enugu State Government for allocating 33% of its 2025 budget—₦320 billion—to education, describing the move as a visionary investment in the state’s future.

Speaking at the 6th Annual Lecture of the College of the Immaculate Conception (CIC) Alumni Association held at the International Conference Centre, Enugu, Chidoka said the allocation “is a statement of intent and a bold step that puts education at the centre of the state’s development strategy.”

He lauded the state’s Smart Green Schools initiative and investments in technology-driven learning, asserting that such long-term commitment could set new benchmarks for public education in Nigeria.

Chidoka also paid tribute to the CIC Alumni Association for their transformative contributions to their alma mater. He cited the construction of a ₦1.5 billion world-class sports complex, a 540-bed solar-powered hostel, a modern auditorium, an alumni centre, and staff housing projects, with over ₦3 billion raised so far in member contributions.

“These are not just buildings—they are monuments to excellence, service, and integrity,” Chidoka noted. “They are proof of what unity, transparency, and vision can achieve.”

However, he highlighted the significant gap between Nigeria’s education funding and that of more developed or comparable nations. While countries like Singapore and South Korea invest over $10,000 per student annually, and South Africa and Egypt spend $4,000 and $1,000 respectively, Nigeria’s per-student spend remains under $50.

“Even with Enugu’s ambitious allocation, the per-student expenditure remains far below the levels required to build competitive, future-ready graduates,” he said.

Chidoka proposed that the CIC alumni partnership model—where government provides core funding, alumni deliver excellence, and both share accountability—be scaled across the South East.

He urged the governors of the five South East states to identify and upgrade five legacy secondary schools each into elite, STEM-focused boarding institutions. Under his proposed funding model, each school would be sustained by a blend of 40% government funding, 25% school fees, and 35% alumni contributions.

“This will create 25 gold-standard schools in the South East, serving as a national model for public education transformation,” he explained. “With the South East already leading in literacy and examination performance, this region is well-positioned to pilot a reform that could redefine education delivery in Nigeria.”

He concluded by stressing the long-term benefits: “Ten years from now, we could have graduates fluent in coding, robotics, and engineering design — young people ready to lead in a digital world. And they will trace their success back to decisions like this, when CIC and its alumni chose to lead.”