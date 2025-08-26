Cherry Entafield set for more dentistry, other creativity

…To flag off new office

By Peter Egwuatu

Professional dentist, artiste, and entrepreneur, Cherry Ozoalor, popularly known as Cherry Entafield, has disclosed its readiness for merging precision dentistry with bold creative design that would contribute to the nation’s economic growth.

She disclosed this ahead of its plan of opening the doors of her brand-new Entafield Grillz flagship store scheduled for 24th of August, 2025, marking a new chapter for merging precision dentistry with bold creative design.

According to a statement made available to Vanguard, the inspiration for Entafield Grillz was born early in Cherry’s career. While her practice initially focused on teeth scaling, whitening, and veneers, a unique client request changed everything: a tooth gem engraved with the client’s initial.

“The result delighted the client so much that he returned to commission a custom grill. This pivotal moment sparked the vision for a business that redefined dental accessories.

Since then, Entafield Grillz provided premium services to a roster of high-profile clients, including Seyi Vibez, Shallipopi, Ric Hassani, Magixx, Purple Speedy, and Soft Made It. Each trusted the brand to craft unique dental artistry that reflected their personality and style” the statement noted.

In her comment, Cherry explained that:“Dentistry was my foundation, but creativity was my heartbeat. Entafield Grillz allowed me to combine both passions to create something truly unique.”

According to the statement : “In addition to grills and dental jewelry, Entafield Grillz also offered professional teeth scaling, whitening, and veneer services, maintaining the highest standards of dental care alongside its creative offerings

“The vision for the new flagship store was rooted in excellence and ambition. With this launch, Cherry aimed to position Entafield Grillz on the global stage, showcasing Nigerian artistry and craftsmanship to an international audience.

“At Entafield, we believed a smile was more than an expression. It was a signature. Every grill we created was a fusion of African craftsmanship, personal identity, and timeless luxury. Our mission was to make the world see what we already knew: Lagos was the capital of cultural excellence.”