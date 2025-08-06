Chelsea’s new Brazilian starlet Estevão vows to make family proud

Estevao/ Photo Credit: Chelsea FC

By Emmanuel Okogba

Chelsea’s latest teenage signing, Estevão, has opened up about his journey to West London and his dreams of achieving success in Europe, not just for personal glory, but to honour the sacrifices of his family.

The 18-year-old Brazilian forward, who recently joined Chelsea after a stellar spell at Palmeiras, arrived in England following a summer break and is already soaking in the sights and energy of his new city. Speaking on his first day at the club’s Cobham training base, Estevão described London as “incredible” and said he is “very happy” to begin this next chapter.

“I think my biggest motivation is to give pride to my family,” Estevão said. “Not titles, not achievements, but for my family, because I know how much they struggled for me to get here.”

A prodigious talent from Franca, Estevão began training with his father, a former footballer and pastor, before being scouted at age eight by Cruzeiro. His career quickly accelerated, leading him to Palmeiras at 14 and the Brazilian national team at just 17.

With 83 senior appearances, 27 goals, and 15 assists to his name at Palmeiras – including one against Chelsea in the Club World Cup – Estevão brings both experience and promise.

Chelsea beat off heavy competition for his signature, but Estevão said the club’s vision and structure made the decision clear. “It was the best decision we could have made,” he affirmed.

Inspired by Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Chelsea legends like Eden Hazard and Willian, Estevão hopes to follow in their footsteps. “It’s a pleasure to be here where so many Brazilians made history,” he said. “I want to win all the titles possible – the Premier League and the Champions League – and to be the best in the world.”