Chelsea vs Barcelona, Arsenal vs Bayern — UEFA releases fixture date, time

UEFA has officially released the full fixtures, dates, and kick-off times for the 2025/26 Champions League league phase, setting the stage for blockbuster matches involving Europe’s biggest clubs.

The schedule follows the draw held on Thursday, 28 August 2025, which determined the opponents for all 36 participating clubs under the new league-phase format.

According to the schedule, Chelsea will host Barcelona on Tuesday, 25 November 2025, in one of the standout ties of Matchday Five, with kick-off set for 21:00 CET. Arsenal, on the other hand, will face German giants Bayern Munich on the same matchday, also on Wednesday, 26 November 2025, at 21:00 CET.

In Matchday 1, Bayern Munich will host Chelsea at the Allianz Arena in a repeat of the 2012 Champions League final, where the Blues won 4-3 on penalties. On Wednesday, October 1, 2025, Barcelona will welcome PSG in the standout fixture for MatchDay 2.

Matchday 4 features another high-profile fixture as Paris Saint-Germain host Bayern Munich on Wednesday, 5 November. On the same night, Liverpool renew their fierce rivalry with Real Madrid at Anfield, with kick-off time set for 21:00 CET.

Now in its second year running, the Champions League is being played under UEFA’s new “league phase” format, which replaced the traditional group stage. Instead of eight groups of four, all 36 participating teams are placed in a single league table, each playing eight different opponents, four at home and four away.

The top eight sides qualify automatically for the round of 16, while teams finishing 9th to 24th will contest a play-off round to secure their spot in the knockouts.

Opening Champions League fixtures (1900 GMT unless stated)

Tuesday, September 16

Athletic Bilbao (ESP) v Arsenal (ENG) (1645 GMT)

PSV Eindhoven (NED) v Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL) (1645 GMT)

Juventus (ITA) v Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Real Madrid (ESP) v Marseille (FRA)

Benfica (POR) v Qarabag (AZE)

Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) v Villarreal (ESP)

Wednesday, September 17

Olympiacos (GRE) v Pafos (CYP) (1645 GMT)

Slavia Prague (CZE) v Bodo/Glimt (NOR) (1645 GMT)

Ajax (NED) v Inter Milan (ITA)

Bayern Munich (GER) v Chelsea (ENG)

Liverpool (ENG) v Atletico Madrid (ESP)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Atalanta (ITA)

Thursday, September 18

Club Brugge (BEL) v Monaco (FRA) (1645 GMT)

FC Copenhagen (DEN) v Bayer Leverkusen (GER) (1645 GMT)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) v Galatasaray (TUR)

Manchester City (ENG) v Napoli (ITA)

Newcastle United (ENG) v Barcelona (ESP)

Sporting (POR) v Kairat Almaty (KAZ)