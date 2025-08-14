Chelsea to donate part of Club World Cup bonus to late Jota’s family

Late Diogo Jota

By Ayobami Okerinde

Chelsea will donate part of the bonuses earned from winning the FIFA Club World Cup to the family of late Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva.

The Blues were crowned champions of the newly expanded tournament in July after a 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the final at the MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, on July 13. The triumph reportedly earned the club about $114.6 million (£84.4m).

According to The Athletic, Chelsea allocated $15.5 million (£11.4m) to be shared equally among players who represented Enzo Maresca’s side. In a joint decision, the club and players agreed to make an equal payment to Jota’s family.

Each share is valued at over $500,000 before deductions for currency conversion, taxes, and other employer-related costs.

Jota and his brother Silva, who played for Portuguese side Penafiel, died in a car accident in Spain’s Zamora province on July 3, ten days before Chelsea’s Club World Cup final win.

Also, Liverpool have announced a series of tributes to honour the Portugal international, including a memorial sculpture at Anfield, a ‘Forever 20’ emblem on players’ kits for the 2025/26 season, and a grassroots football programme in his name through the LFC Foundation.