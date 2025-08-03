Chelsea sign Ajax defender Jorrel Hato for £37m

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of highly-rated Ajax defender Jorrel Hato in a deal worth £37 million.

The 19-year-old Netherlands international has penned a seven-year contract with the Premier League side following a successful medical in London over the weekend.

Hato becomes the eighth addition to the Blues’ squad in this summer transfer window as the club continues to reinforce its defensive options ahead of the new season.

“I’m very excited, I’m so happy to be here,” said Hato.

“I thought a lot about my future and wanted to take the next step in my career. Chelsea is the best place for me to do that so I’m very happy.”

A product of Ajax’s renowned youth academy, Hato made his first-team debut at just 16 and quickly established himself as a regular.

Versatile across the backline, he featured at both centre-back and left-back and even captained the team at 17.

He leaves Ajax having made 111 senior appearances and earned his international debut for the Netherlands in 2023 against Gibraltar. Hato currently has six caps for his country.

Vanguard News