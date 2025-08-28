Chelsea reach agreement with Man United to sign Garnacho

By Emmanuel Okogba

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Manchester United for the signing of Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho in a deal worth £40 million, with an additional 10 percent sell-on clause included.

The 21-year-old is set to sign a long-term contract with the Blues that runs until 2032, according to The Athletic.

Garnacho, who has been with United since breaking into their first team in 2022, has established himself as one of the most exciting young talents in European football.

Known for his pace, dribbling, and eye for goal, he will now continue his development under Chelsea and Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge.

The Argentina international is scheduled to undergo his medical in London on Friday before the transfer is finalised.

If completed, Garnacho’s arrival is expected to bolster Chelsea’s attacking options ahead of the new season, as he becomes the latest South American star to feature prominently in the Premier League.