Checkers Cup 2025: Mushin team wins inter-branch football final

Team Mushin emerged champions of the 2025 Checkers Cup after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Team Ikorodu in the final of the annual inter-branch football tournament organised by Checkers Africa Limited.

The final, held on Saturday, July 26, at the Femi Gbajabiamila Mini Stadium, Abalti Barracks, Ojuelegba, drew a large crowd of employees, partners, and supporters. A decisive penalty from jersey number 10 secured the win and earned the player the Man of the Match award.

“It wasn’t just about winning,” said the MVP. “It was about representing our branch with pride and giving it everything on the pitch.”

The event was attended by top executives of the company, including Managing Director Karan Checker, National Sales Manager Anant Mehta, and brand managers Ghanda Phadeke and Oskar Bajaj. They applauded the players for their sportsmanship and dedication.

“The match was a testament to the incredible spirit that drives Checkers as a company,” said Mr. Checker. “We saw excellence, resilience, and unity – not just on the pitch, but in every cheering face.”

The atmosphere was festive, with colourful displays, team banners, vuvuzelas, and live music. Staff came dressed in branded kits, while on-site media coverage and refreshments gave the event a carnival feel.