CHAN: ‘We lost every duel’ – Eric Chelle speaks on Senegal defeat

By Emmanuel Okogba

Following Nigeria’s defeat to Senegal in their African Nations Championship, CHAN, Group D opener, head coach Eric Chelle has offered a candid assessment of his team’s performance, lamenting their lack of physical presence and failure to control the game.

Speaking after the match, as per Sports Radio Brila FM, Chelle admitted: “We lost every duel today, and we must do better.”

The coach stressed the need for his side to rediscover their identity on the pitch – one built around keeping possession and playing attacking football.

“We need to try to play football. We enjoy it when we play, create chances to score, keep the ball, but when we lose the ball for 20 minutes, they score. And this is football,” he said.

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle

Chelle acknowledged Senegal’s dominance in the physical exchanges, something he says his team must address going forward if they hope to be competitive in the tournament.

“We need to win games, we must be ambitious, and to do that, we need to be more aggressive,” he added.

Chelle’s men will hope to their campaign back on track when they face Sudan next Tuesday.

See highlights from the loss below…