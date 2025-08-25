Chams showcases growth, future prospects at investor roadshow

L-R: Group Chief Financial Officer, Chams HoldCo PLC, Adeoye Onaderu; Group Executive Director, Dr Olufemi Oyenuga; Group Managing Director, Mayowa Olaniyan; Group Executive Director, Cowry Asset Management Ltd, Charles Sanni and Managing Director, Card Centre Nigeria Ltd, Lekan Latona, during Chams HoldCo PLC Shareholders’ Roadshow in Lagos.

By Peter Egwuatu

Chams Holding Company Plc, has hosted a highly engaging investor roadshow in connection with its ongoing Rights Issue, drawing key stakeholders and investors to discuss the company’s strategic direction and growth outlook.

The company has already initiated a capital raise of N7.65 billion through a combination of a Rights Issue to existing shareholders and a Private Placement Offer. This initiative is aimed at strengthening Chams HoldCo’s financial position, supporting its long-term growth strategy, and enhancing value for stakeholders. The Rights Issue consists of 2,348,030,000 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each, offered at N1.70 per share.

Group Managing Director, Mayowa Olaniyan, at the Roadshow. highlighted the company’s remarkable 245% growth, describing it as a clear indicator of Chams’ strong performance and long-term value creation. She noted that this growth significantly positions the company for more frequent and sustainable dividend payouts in the future.

Looking ahead, she projected that the company’s growth margin is expected to reach N32 billion by December 2025, underlining Chams’ ambitions to further expand its footprint in Nigeria’s tech and fintech landscape.

According to her, the roadshow underscores Chams HoldCo’s commitment to transparency, innovation, and strategic growth as it continues to deliver value to its shareholders and partners.

Shareholders in attendance expressed strong confidence in the company’s trajectory. One shareholder praised Chams as “the next best opportunity for investors interested in Nigeria’s tech-driven innovation revolution,” adding: “This is one of the new giants yet to be fully discovered. Investors should seize the opportunity while the share price remains attractive as great things are ahead for this company.”

Executive Director, Cowry Asset Management, the lead issuing house, Charles Sanni, commented on the timing of the Rights Issue, saying: “Chams’ consistent rise in Africa’s fintech space makes this the perfect time for its capital raise initiative. The African market remains largely untapped, and now is the moment for bold moves.”