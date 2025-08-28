Champions League Draw: date, time, pots, and how to watch

The Champions League League Phase draw takes place today, with six Premier League clubs set to feature for the first time.

English champions Liverpool and runners-up Arsenal are joined by Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle, and Tottenham, who return to the competition as Europa League winners.

Reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain go into the draw as favourites to defend their crown, while Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Arsenal are also among the leading contenders.

When is the Champions League draw?

Date: Thursday, August 28, 2025

Time: 5pm Nigeria time

How to watch

TV : Supersports

Supersports Free stream: UEFA.com

Champions League draw pots

The 36 clubs are divided into four pots of nine, based on UEFA’s club coefficients.

Pot 1: PSG, Real Madrid, Man City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona

Pot 2: Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Atalanta, Villarreal, Juventus, Eintracht Frankfurt, Club Brugge

Pot 3: Tottenham, PSV, Ajax, Napoli, Sporting CP, Olympiacos, Slavia Prague, Bodo/Glimt, Marseille

Pot 4: Copenhagen, Monaco, Galatasaray, Union Saint-Gilloise, Qarabag, Athletic Club, Newcastle, Pafos, Kairat.

